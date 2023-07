NAP

Newmarket - 13:50 - Back Tagabawa

No. 4 (13) Tagabawa SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 97

Tagabawa is bred to be smart and he looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over the extended mile at Wolverhampton in November, but he didn't improve as expected when beaten at odds-on next time at Kempton.

He was gelded afterwards and was well backed to make a winning return on handicap debut at Kempton in April, displaying a smart turn of foot to quickly settle matters stepping up to a mile and a half.

Tagabawa was well found in the market on his turf debut in the ultra-competitive King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and shaped much better than the bare result, the favourite the only one to beat him of those who raced in the first half of the field early. The drop in trip isn't a concern and he is more than capable of winning races from this sort of mark.

NEXT BEST

Newmarket - 15:35 - Back Via Sistina

No. 6 (8) Via Sistina (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Via Sistina has won three of her four starts since joining George Boughey, but she has taken her form to a new level this season, strong in the betting and having tons in hand when winning on reappearance in a soft-ground Dahlia Stakes.

She didn't need to improve on that performance to record her first Group 1 success in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh 13 days ago, but she overcame the run of the race to again win with a fair bit in hand. That wasn't the deepest renewal of that race and Via Sistina did cause some interference to her rivals, but she was the winner on merit, and sets a very good standard here dropping back to a mile. If in the same form she should be very hard to beat.

EACH WAY

Newmarket - 16:45 - Back Razeyna

No. 10 (11) Razeyna (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 85

Razeyna developed into a useful performer last season, making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Newbury and resuming winning ways on handicap debut at Carlisle later in the year.

She closed the season in good form and shaped well in heavy ground on her return from eight months off at Windsor in May. That was also over six furlongs and she left the impression she would be well suited by a step back up in trip, while both of her wins have also come on a sound surface. This mark shouldn't be beyond her and she seems sure to be much sharper for that outing.