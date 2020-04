1000 & 2000 Guineas Quiz: Test your knowledge on the Newmarket Classics

Some of the best three-year-old colts and fillies from around Europe would normally be chasing Classic glory this weekend, with both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas setting some thoroughbreds on the path to stardom.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Pinatubo, unbeaten in his six career starts, earned a rating of 128 as a two-year-old, the highest rating given to a horse that age for over 25 years, and he would have started hot favourite to land Saturday's 2000 Guineas. The fillies equivalent looked more of an open contest, but for now these three=year-olds have been denied their chance on the big stage.

But that won't stop us thinking about the Guineas this weekend, and what better way to remember some of the all time greats than to try our 10-question multiple choice quiz on the first two Classics of the season.