Goodwood Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Eagles By Day (David O'Meara/Daniel Tudhope)

Was the outsider of five but showed improved form on his first start for this yard when winning the Silver Cup Stakes at York last time by half a length from Communique, relishing step up in trip. It would be no surprise to see him improve further, particularly going up in distance again as his dam was second in the Gold Cup, but beating Stradivarius is another matter.

No. 1 (6) Eagles By Day (Ire) SBK 28/1

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 111 Form: 2/21638-91

2. Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie/Oisin Murphy)

Produced a career-best effort when winning the 1¼m John Smith's Cup at York in 2018, but was then absent for nearly two years. Made the running and finished sixth in latest renewal of same race last time. Has form at two miles but is biting off more than he can chew in this company.

No. 2 (2) Euchen Glen SBK 150/1

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 100 Form: 73121/396

3. Nayef Road (Mark Johnston/Andrea Atzeni)

Won the Gordon Stakes at this meeting last year on his way to finishing a good third in the St Leger. Has made into a very smart stayer this year, winning the Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle before finishing a ten-length second to Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time, leading until left behind by winner in the final furlong but beating the rest convincingly. Similar scenario on the cards again.

No. 3 (1) Nayef Road (Ire) SBK 18/1

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 115 Form: 321537-12

4. Spanish Mission (David Simcock/James Doyle)

Finished a close third behind Nayef Road in the Gordon Stakes here last year in between wins in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket and the Jockey Club Derby at Belmont. Proved better than ever on his first try at two miles when a length-and-a-quarter second to Dashing Willoughby in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last time. Will be bidding to pick up the pieces from the rear.

No. 4 (3) Spanish Mission (Usa) SBK 25/1

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 110 Form: 1/52131-62

5. Stradivarius (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori)

The outstanding stayer of recent seasons who won this race for a third time 12 months ago. Accomplished a similar feat in last month's Gold Cup with a top-class effort on soft ground, sweeping aside Nayef Road to win by ten lengths. Head and shoulders clear of these on ratings.

No. 5 (7) Stradivarius (Ire) SBK 8/13

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 125 Form: 111112-31

6. Who Dares Wins (Alan King/Tom Marquand)

Smart over jumps and on the Flat, winning the Northumberland Plate last summer and a good fourth in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp later in the year. Didn't have to be anywhere near his best to win a slowly-run Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot on his return to the Flat last time and vastly more is required here.

No. 6 (4) Who Dares Wins (Ire) SBK 80/1

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 107 Form: 3/321447-1

7. Santiago (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Bidding to become the first three-year-old to win this since Stradivarius. Followed up Queen's Vase win at Royal Ascot with a game head win over Tiger Moth in a substandard-looking Irish Derby at the Curragh eight days later. Staying type, but needs more than the weight-for-age concession to trouble Stradivarius.

No. 7 (5) Santiago (Ire) SBK 2/1

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 115 Form: 221-11