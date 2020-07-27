- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: Daniel Tudhope
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 111
Goodwood Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Tuesday's Goodwood Cup and pick out their 1-2-3...
"Head and shoulders clear of these on ratings."
Timeform on Stradivarius
1. Eagles By Day (David O'Meara/Daniel Tudhope)
Was the outsider of five but showed improved form on his first start for this yard when winning the Silver Cup Stakes at York last time by half a length from Communique, relishing step up in trip. It would be no surprise to see him improve further, particularly going up in distance again as his dam was second in the Gold Cup, but beating Stradivarius is another matter.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|York
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 5f 188y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|16
|19/06/20
|Ascot Hardwicke Stakes
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|138.05
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|8/9
|Flat
|1m 5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.35
|21/06/19
|Ascot King Edward VII Stakes
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|41.53
|11/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|6/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 133y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|9.52
|28/04/19
|Salisbury
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 4f 5y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|3.63
|02/04/19
|Wolverhampton
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|1.54
|10/10/18
|Nottingham
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|10.5
2. Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie/Oisin Murphy)
Produced a career-best effort when winning the 1¼m John Smith's Cup at York in 2018, but was then absent for nearly two years. Made the running and finished sixth in latest renewal of same race last time. Has form at two miles but is biting off more than he can chew in this company.
2018 John Smith's Cup winner. Has shown enough to suggest he retains most of his ability since returning from his absence but surely biting off more than he can chew here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/07/20
|York
|6/22
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|40
|05/07/20
|Haydock Park
|9/16
|Flat
|1m 3f 175y
|Heavy
|9st 10lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|48.69
|14/06/20
|Doncaster
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|13.76
|14/07/18
|York
|1/19
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Alistair Rawlinson
|31.14
|30/06/18
|Newcastle
|2/19
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|8.65
|23/06/18
|Ayr
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 5f 26y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|4.36
|26/05/18
|Haydock Park
|3/9
|Flat
|2m 45y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Barry McHugh
|7.91
|11/05/18
|Chester
|7/16
|Flat
|2m 2f 140y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Barry McHugh
|10
|31/03/18
|Musselburgh
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 5f 216y
|Heavy
|8st 6lbs
|Barry McHugh
|18
|11/11/17
|Doncaster
|17/23
|Flat
|1m 3f 197y
|Soft
|8st 9lbs
|John Egan
|15.9
|14/10/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|18/34
|Flat
|2m 2f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|34.19
|23/08/17
|York
|3/14
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|11.08
|12/08/17
|Ascot
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Adrie de Vries
|8.66
|08/07/17
|Haydock Park
|9/16
|Flat
|1m 3f 175y
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|James Sullivan
|25.66
|23/06/17
|Ayr
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 5f 26y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Paul Mulrennan
|10.52
|16/06/17
|York
|10/13
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|17.34
|29/05/17
|Redcar
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 1y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Sam James
|15.71
|09/05/17
|Ayr
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Sam James
|9.2
|22/03/17
|Newcastle
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Std
|H
|9st 5lbs
|Sam James
|32
|17/02/17
|Newcastle
|9/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Std
|8st 7lbs
|John Egan
|8.8
|03/09/16
|Ascot
|6/12
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|8st 4lbs
|John Egan
|85
3. Nayef Road (Mark Johnston/Andrea Atzeni)
Won the Gordon Stakes at this meeting last year on his way to finishing a good third in the St Leger. Has made into a very smart stayer this year, winning the Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle before finishing a ten-length second to Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time, leading until left behind by winner in the final furlong but beating the rest convincingly. Similar scenario on the cards again.
Gordon Stakes winner at this meeting last year. Relished step up to 2m when landing Sagaro at Newcastle on reappearance but firmly put in his place by Stradivarius at Ascot since.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/06/20
|Ascot Gold Cup
|2/8
|Flat
|2m 3f 210y
|Soft
|9st 1lbs
|Ryan Moore
|14.5
|06/06/20
|Newcastle
|1/11
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Curtis
|10.5
|05/10/19
|Longchamp
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 6f 201y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|-
|14/09/19
|Doncaster St Leger
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|75
|21/08/19
|York Great Voltigeur
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|11.5
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|13
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.3
|19/06/19
|Ascot Queen's Vase
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|18.71
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 17y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.43
|16/05/19
|York Dante
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|28.57
|05/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.45
|24/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|12.5
|21/09/18
|Newbury
|7/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|9.87
|25/08/18
|Newmarket (July)
|1/4
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|2.21
|10/08/18
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|10.55
|13/07/18
|Newmarket (July)
|9/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|16.05
|28/06/18
|Leicester
|2/4
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|1.81
4. Spanish Mission (David Simcock/James Doyle)
Finished a close third behind Nayef Road in the Gordon Stakes here last year in between wins in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket and the Jockey Club Derby at Belmont. Proved better than ever on his first try at two miles when a length-and-a-quarter second to Dashing Willoughby in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last time. Will be bidding to pick up the pieces from the rear.
Smart performer who was better than ever when tackling 2m for the first time in Sandown Group 3 this month, finishing 1¼ lengths second to Dashing Willoughby. This demands more, though.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Sandown Park
|2/5
|Flat
|2m 50y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7
|27/02/20
|Meydan
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 5f 213y
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|2.71
|07/09/19
|Belmont Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|-
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|7.8
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|11.68
|24/05/19
|Goodwood
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 44y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|27.26
|06/03/19
|Kempton Park
|5/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|8.94
|10/11/18
|Chelmsford City
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|8st 12lbs
|Tom Marquand
|3.45
|25/10/18
|Chelmsford City
|3/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|16.13
5. Stradivarius (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori)
The outstanding stayer of recent seasons who won this race for a third time 12 months ago. Accomplished a similar feat in last month's Gold Cup with a top-class effort on soft ground, sweeping aside Nayef Road to win by ten lengths. Head and shoulders clear of these on ratings.
Champion stayer who is seeking a four-timer in this race. Better than ever when landing a third successive Ascot Gold Cup last month by 10 lengths from Nayef Road. Can't oppose.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/06/20
|Ascot Gold Cup
|1/8
|Flat
|2m 3f 210y
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.83
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|5.45
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 7f 127y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.7
|13/09/19
|Doncaster
|1/5
|Flat
|2m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.12
|23/08/19
|York
|1/4
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Firm
|9st 6lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.53
|30/07/19
|Goodwood
|1/8
|Flat
|2m
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.86
|20/06/19
|Ascot Gold Cup
|1/11
|Flat
|2m 3f 210y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|2.25
|17/05/19
|York
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 5f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.85
|20/10/18
|Ascot
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|2.14
|24/08/18
|York
|1/9
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.45
|31/07/18
|Goodwood
|1/7
|Flat
|2m
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|1.86
|21/06/18
|Ascot Gold Cup
|1/9
|Flat
|2m 3f 210y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|3.1
|18/05/18
|York
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 5f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.74
|21/10/17
|Ascot Long Distance Cup
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Soft
|8st 13lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|6.6
|16/09/17
|Doncaster St Leger
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|James Doyle
|5.6
|01/08/17
|Goodwood Goodwood Cup
|1/14
|Flat
|2m
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|7.37
|23/06/17
|Ascot Queen's Vase
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 5f 211y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|7.4
|10/05/17
|Chester
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 4f 63y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|2.17
|19/04/17
|Beverley
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Tart
|3.65
|07/11/16
|Newcastle
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|2.14
|19/10/16
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|4.59
6. Who Dares Wins (Alan King/Tom Marquand)
Smart over jumps and on the Flat, winning the Northumberland Plate last summer and a good fourth in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp later in the year. Didn't have to be anywhere near his best to win a slowly-run Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot on his return to the Flat last time and vastly more is required here.
Really likeable dual-purpose performer who won Grade 2 novice chase at Kempton in February and returned to the Flat to win Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot. Bit short of this level, though.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ascot Queen Alexandra Stakes
|1/9
|Flat
|2m 5f 143y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|2
|10/03/20
|Cheltenham Festival Handicap Chase
|13/23
|Chase
|3m 1f
|Soft
|0
|11st 0lbs
|Tom Cannon
|13
|22/02/20
|Kempton Park
|1/7
|Chase
|2m 4f 110y
|Gd/sft
|0
|11st 0lbs
|Tom Cannon
|13.51
|05/01/20
|Plumpton
|2/4
|Chase
|2m 3f 164y
|Soft
|10st 12lbs
|Tom Bellamy
|1.31
|25/11/19
|Kempton Park
|2/7
|Chase
|2m 2f
|Gd/sft
|11st 2lbs
|Tom Cannon
|5.99
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/30
|Flat
|2m 2f
|Soft
|0
|9st 10lbs
|Angus Villiers
|25.71
|05/10/19
|Longchamp
|4/10
|Flat
|2m 3f 194y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|20/07/19
|Newbury
|4/16
|Flat
|2m 110y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Tom Marquand
|12.07
|29/06/19
|Newcastle
|1/19
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Slow
|0
|9st 1lbs
|Tom Marquand
|22
|10/05/19
|Chester
|2/15
|Flat
|2m 2f 140y
|Heavy
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|8.81
|12/04/19
|Newbury
|3/7
|Flat
|2m 2f
|Soft
|0
|9st 12lbs
|Tom Marquand
|11.68
|11/05/18
|Chester
|3/16
|Flat
|2m 2f 140y
|Good
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|16.35
|13/04/18
|Aintree
|3/19
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Soft
|11st 11lbs
|Wayne Hutchinson
|9.6
|15/03/18
|Cheltenham Pertemps Final
|5/23
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 213y
|Soft
|11st 6lbs
|Wayne Hutchinson
|19.5
|13/11/17
|Kempton Park
|3/7
|Hurdle
|2m 5f
|Gd/sft
|11st 6lbs
|Tom Cannon
|6.06
|14/10/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|10/34
|Flat
|2m 2f
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 4lbs
|Tom Marquand
|10.5
|23/09/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/20
|Flat
|2m 2f
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|8.59
|02/09/17
|Chester
|10/11
|Flat
|1m 5f 84y
|Good
|0
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|7.12
|20/06/17
|Ascot Ascot Stakes
|3/18
|Flat
|2m 3f 210y
|Firm
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Tom Marquand
|7.2
|10/05/17
|Chester
|4/17
|Flat
|2m 2f 140y
|Gd/frm
|0
|8st 13lbs
|Tom Marquand
|6.95
|15/03/17
|Cheltenham Coral Cup
|3/25
|Hurdle
|2m 5f 26y
|Good
|11st 2lbs
|Wayne Hutchinson
|44.22
7. Santiago (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)
Bidding to become the first three-year-old to win this since Stradivarius. Followed up Queen's Vase win at Royal Ascot with a game head win over Tiger Moth in a substandard-looking Irish Derby at the Curragh eight days later. Staying type, but needs more than the weight-for-age concession to trouble Stradivarius.
Queen's Vase winner at Royal Ascot who followed up in Irish Derby only 8 days later. Clearly a top-class staying prospect but he'll need an outstanding performance to see off an on-song Stradivarius.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Curragh
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|3.59
|19/06/20
|Ascot Queen's Vase
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.53
|12/09/19
|Listowel
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.54
|02/08/19
|Galway
|2/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|3.26
|18/07/19
|Leopardstown
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|12
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Timeform's Goodwood Cup Analyst Verdict:
A few new opponents for STRADIVARIUS, notably Irish Derby winner Santiago, but it's still very hard to see past Bjorn Nielsen's star stayer, who looked better than ever when powering 10 lengths clear of Nayef Road at Ascot and can become the first four-time winner of this race.
1. Stradivarius
2. Santiago
3. Nayef Road
Good 28th Jul (2m Grp 1)Show Hide
Tuesday 28 July, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stradivarius
|Santiago
|Nayef Road
|Spanish Mission
|Eagles By Day
|Who Dares Wins
|Euchen Glen
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Got career well and truly back on track when making winning start for David O'Meara in 1¾m York listed race 10 days ago. This a jump in class but he could have more to offer, particularly at 2m.