A Galway NAP, next best and each-way from Timeform

Galway NAP - 18:35 - Back Weston

No. 5 (7) Weston (Ger) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 97

Weston shaped with plenty of encouragement on just his second start for Gordon Elliott when finishing fifth in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting last time, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and a half lengths as he fared best of those held up.

The four-year-old travelled as well as any under a patient ride and, despite being forced widest of all on the home turn, he saw things out stoutly to nearly snatch a place close home.

Likely to progress further, Weston is very much one to keep on the right side in this valuable handicap, certainly showing enough at Ascot to suggest he is on a good mark when everything falls right.

Galway Next Best - 19:40 - Back Navy Beach

No. 18 (4) Navy Beach (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.3 Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 59

Navy Beach was a big eyecatcher when finishing fifth on his handicap debut at Limerick in June, running on well from rear to pass the post only four and a quarter lengths behind the winner.

He shaped similarly when stepped up to a mile and a quarter at Down Royal last time, still looking far from the finished article as he did his best work late on to be closest at the line (beaten three and a half lengths).

Trained by Tony Martin, Navy Beach has likely been targeted at this meeting for a while and looks to have plenty in his favour if building on the promise of his last two runs. He is sure to get a strong gallop to aim now returned to a mile and the application of a tongue strap could eke out more improvement.

Galway Each-Way - 17:00 - Back Fiveonefive

No. 9 Fiveonefive (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Cian Michael Collins, Ireland

Jockey: Denis O'Regan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 125

Fiveonefive is thriving at present and took another step forward to make it two wins from his last three starts at Cartmel a few weeks ago, looking value for more than the official winning margin.

He still had plenty to do on the approach to two out and there was lots to like about the way he finished from there to get the verdict by a head from Too Friendly, who gave the form a boost when going one better in a valuable handicap hurdle at Market Rasen next time.

Still relatively unexposed after just six starts over hurdles, Fiveonefive probably hasn't finished improving yet and should continue to be competitive from a mark of 125, even in these deeper waters.