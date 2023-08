A Galway NAP, next best and each-way from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Galway NAP - 20:20 - Back Thornleigh Frank

No. 3 Thornleigh Frank (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Mark Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: M. M. McDonagh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 120

The progressive Thornleigh Frank has won his both his starts in handicap hurdles in impressive fashion, first getting off the mark at Downpatrick and then defying an 11 lb hike in the weights to follow up at Kilbeggan.

He still looked a long way ahead of his mark on the last occasion, justifying favouritism with plenty to spare as he eased to a 15-length success.

The longer today won't be an issue and Thornleigh Frank's improvement shows no signs of slowing down, so even another 15 lb rise might not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick on his way to bigger and better things.

Back Thornleigh Frank @ 6.0 Bet now

Galway Next Best - 18:10 - Back En Or

No. 1 (11) En Or (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 80

Formerly trained in France by Freddy Head, En Or produced his best effort for the Tony Martin yard when landing a minor event at Fairyhouse last time, staying on well in the closing stages to win by a length and a quarter.

His strength at the finish suggests the step up to two miles today will be in his favour and a mark of 80 looks far from insourmountable now returned to a handicap.

After all, En Or tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the fact Martin has won this race twice since 2013 also gives cause for optimism.

Back En Or @ 9.0 Bet now

Galway Each-Way - 18:40 - Back Kilcruit

No. 2 Kilcruit (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 160

Kilcruit seemingly failed to stay when stepped up to three miles for the Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil last time, so it's worth putting a line through that run and focusing on the high-class form he showed when previously winning a red-hot novice handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival.

The outcome was never really in any doubt on that occasion as he made all to win easily by 15 lengths, never seeing another rival and having matters in hand some way out.

This will be tougher from a 12 lb higher mark, but Kilcruit looks the ideal type for the race and should be thereabouts once again if coming in for another positive ride from Paul Townend.