Galway NAP - 16:30 - Back Stormberg

Joseph O'Brien's colt Stromberg should take plenty of beating in this maiden after making a promising start to his career in a similar event at Leopardstown last month.

He was well backed for his debut and fared best of the newcomers but proved no match for the more experienced filly Caught U Looking who won in the manner of a useful prospect.

Whilst five lengths behind the winner, Stromberg in turn pulled clear of the rest when keeping on from mid-division and looks sure to progress. Group 2 entries in the next month or two suggest he's held in some regard and he can take this on the way to better things.

Galway Next Best - 14:55 - Back Saint Sam

There are some useful chasers at the very least in this field, including Andy Dufresne who only got as far as the first in the Galway Plate earlier in the week, but most of them have a bit to prove at present whereas Willie Mullins' runner Saint Sam comes here on the back of an easy win last time.

He spent most of last season over hurdles but has been more successful reverting to fences on his last couple of starts, outclassing a couple of rivals in a minor event at Tramore in April and looking better than ever when cruising clear in Grade 3 company at Killarney the following month. He can complete the hat-trick giving weight away all round.

Galway Each Way - 16:00 - Back Percy's Lad

There are a couple of British raiders for the big handicap on the final day of the Galway Festival and Daniel & Claire Kubler's Percy's Lad makes each-way appeal in the Ahonoora Handicap over seven furlongs.

He's a consistent type and wasn't beaten far when seventh to Witch Hunter in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time where he ran creditably and is worth upgrading a little given he did best of those who raced close up, leading his group until two furlongs out.

Conditions will be very different here, but it's worth remembering he ran very well to finish second in the Horris Hill at Newbury on heavy ground as a two-year-old.