A Galway NAP, next best and each-way from Timeform

Galway NAP - 16:15 - Back Portland

No. 1 (4) Portland (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 90

Portland goes into this nursery after just the two starts for Aidan O'Brien, so while he's having to give weight to a couple of last-time-out winners among his three rivals, he should have the most scope for improvement in this small field.

He shaped as though in need of the experience on his debut when third at the Curragh in June in a race Auguste Rodin was second in last year for the same stable and ran to a similar level when fourth of five to Spanish Flame in a steadily-run minor event at Tipperary.

Portland would have been closer last time but for colliding with the rail in the closing stages and remains open to improvement with Group 2 entries later on.

Back Portland @ 4/5

Galway Next Best - 15:05 - Back Navy Seal

No. 4 (6) Navy Seal (Ire) SBK 1/2 EXC 1.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

There are three unknown quantities in this two-year-old maiden, including Bad Desire who looks a likely type on paper as an expensive son of Wootton Bassett from the Joseph O'Brien stable.

But his father Aidan sets a good standard with Navy Seal who has shown much the most ability of the three that have run. A brother to connections' smart three-year-old filly Never Ending Story, Navy Seal looked badly in need of the experience on his debut at Killarney last month but was spared a hard race in running for fifth in a maiden won by Bremen.

Entered in next month's National Stakes, Navy Seal should have learnt plenty from that run and can get off the mark this time.

Back Navy Seal @ 1/2

Galway Each-Way - 16:50 - Back Dragon of Malta

No. 7 (5) Dragon Of Malta (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: P. F. O'Donnell, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 70

Pat O'Connell's Dragon of Malta gained his last win over this course and distance the best part of two years ago but he has run some good races in defeat since, including when a close fifth at last year's Galway Festival off an 8 lb higher mark.

He's come down the weights after some lesser efforts earlier this summer but with Colin Keane, who has partnered him to success in the past, on board he turned in his best effort of the season last time when third to Church Mountain at Killarney, leading over a furlong out and headed in the final 100 yards.

Dropping back to seven furlongs here, he's taken to build on that run with Keane in the saddle again.