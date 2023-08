A Galway NAP, next best and each-way from Timeform

Galway NAP - 16:30 - Ecanto Bruno

Ecanto Bruno showed smart form in bumpers last season, winning his first two starts, but unable to reproduce that form in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, shaping almost as if he needed the run after five months off.

He was found a good opportunity on his hurdling debut at Bellewstown and he made an excellent impression, making all of the running and impressing with how accurate he was at his hurdles.

Ecanto Bruno easily moved clear of his rivals between the last two flights and he arrives with untapped potential, especially now moving up to two and a half miles, a trip he is bred to relish.

Galway Next Best- 14:10 - Back Joyeux Machin

No. 4 Joyeux Machin (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Paul Nolan, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Joyeux Machin reached a useful level of form over hurdles, winning twice at trips ranging from two miles to three miles.

He also shaped with plenty of promise on his recent chase debut at Wexford, making smooth headway from the end of the back straight and was sent form home entering the straight.

He was joined when making a bad mistake at the last (jumped okay otherwise) which knocked the stuffing out of him. Joyeux Machin will surely come on a bundle for that experience and this step up in trip will help his cause.

Galway Each Way - 15:55 - Back Honey Sweet

No. 3 (10) Honey Sweet (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

There is little between the principals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in this listed event but Honey Sweet is expected to take a big step forward from her stable debut at Naas last week.

She looked very rusty on her first start for 10 months, taking a strong hold in rear and keeping on without ever landing a blow. Honey Sweet was a listed winner for Karl Burke as a juvenile and has joined an excellent yard that do well with new recruits, so is worth chancing at the odds.