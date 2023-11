Ten runners currently entered for Sandown feature

Edwardstone and Captain Guinness also in the mix

Jonbon the one to beat in Betfair Tingle Creek

Jonbon has been a superstar for connections in his three years under rules and he is an odds-on favourite to win his first appearance of the jumps season, the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown.

The JP McManus owned seven-year-old already has wins in Grade 1 races like the Henry VIII Novices' Chase and the Maghull Novices' Chase and landed the Celebration Chase at Sandown on his last run.

Heading into his first season in open company, he proved on his final start last term that he could mix it with the more experienced 2m chasers, and is currently the 1/21.49 favourite to take the Sandown feature.

The more established chasers heading into the race will be looking to show their experience against the younger Jonbon, with last year's winner Edwardstone next best in the betting at 3/13.95.

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented on Tuesday: ''Both Jonbon and Edwardstone are due to run at Cheltenham on Sunday so that race will significantly inform this ante-post market, but Jonbon is a G1 course and distance winner at Sandown and is odds-on 1/2 while last year's 9L winner, Edwardstone, is a 3/1 shot."

Betfair ambassador Blackmore could figure

Rachael Blackmore could make the trip across the pond to ride Captain Guinness 8/18.80. The eight-year-old was second on three occasions last season in Grade 1 company, most noticeably behind Jonbon in the Celebration Chase.

Another big name that could be seen in the Sandown feature is two-time Grade 1 winner L'homme Presse 10/111.00. Venetia Williams' stable star would be dropping markedly in trip for this event, but his inclusion in the 2m chase is questionable as for many he is a horse to keep onside for the 2024 Gold Cup.

Stalwarts of the 2m chase division in Nube Negra 14/115.00 and Funambule Sivola 33/134.00 could both turn up having some classy form in this division over the last few seasons.

Young pretender Boothill 16/117.00 and Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup winner Elixir De Nutz 25/126.00 could also line up in the Betfair Tingle Creek, and both have the added value of a winning start to the season.

Other stand out runners looking to make a name for themselves in the race include Haddex Des Obeaux [10/] and Editeur Du Gite 20/121.00 for the Gary Moore team.