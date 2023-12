Two days of Betfair racing at Sandown this week

Henderson's stars go head to head in FF

Jonbon odds-on to win Betfair Tingle Creek

Constitution Hill odds-on to win Fighting Fifth

Constitution Hill is 1/31.33 to win the rescheduled Tingle Creek which will be part of the Betfair sponsored card at Sandown on Saturday.

The action begins on Friday but, after today's declarations, all the talk was about the three Grade 1 contests on Saturday.

Constitution Hill's stablemate Shishkin is 6/17.00 in the Betfair Sportsbook market after Nicky Henderson declared both on Monday.

Love Envoi 5/16.00 separates the Henderson pair in the betting for a race that sees eight entries.

The plan is for Constitution Hill and Shishkin to run after their races at Newcastle last weekend were cancelled along with the rest of the card there.

Shishkin is in need of an outing after refusing to run in his comeback race at Ascot 10 days ago. He is 11/26.50 for the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day and his trainer is conscious of the need for him to get a run before then.

Jonbon 1/3 to win Betfair Tingle Creek

Jonbon 1/31.33 is the clear favourite win the Betfair Tingle Creek which saw six declared at the five day stage.

Last year's winner Edwardstone is among them and is 15/28.50 to become the first horse since Kauto Star to win it two years on the trot.

The market indicates that Captain Guinness 4/15.00 has the best chance of stopping the favourite come 15:00 on Saturday, with Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore set to take the ride.

Our tipster Tony Calvin indicated that he agreed in his pre-declarations antepost preview of the Grade 1 on Monday.

Boothill and Haddex Des Obeaux are both 16/117.00 while Nube Negra 25/126.00 is the outsider.

JPR is number One for Betfair Henry VIII

JPR One is the favourite to win a competitive Betfair Henry VIII Novices Chase that saw seven declared on Monday.

The Joe Tizzard-trained six-year-old is 7/42.75 to claim a Grade 1 success following his last fence fall at Cheltenham on 17 November.

The market says he has a good chance but Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' Iceo is 11/43.75.

Colonel Harry and Unexpected Party are both 3/14.00 shots at this stage.

Two days of Betfair-sponsored racing on Friday and Saturday at Sandown is not to be missed and we will have more updates in the build-up, including a second antepost preview from Tony Calvin and tips on the eve of each card.

