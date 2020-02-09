Betfair Hurdle: Pic D'Orhy shows punters where the value is

Saturday's thrilling Betfair Hurdle provided a brilliant example of the unrivalled value the Betfair Exchange offers punters.

In a typical big field Saturday handicap, Pic D'Orhy was unfancied by punters, going off at an industry SP of 33/1.

But Betfair Exchange punters who saw something in the Paul Nicholls runner were able to get bets matched at a mighty [110.0], three times the size of sportsbook players.

It's no surprise the French import was one of the outsiders - two previous efforts in the UK produced a pair of mid-field finishes - but he travelled well throughout and outlasted his rivals in a close finish.

An outing at next month's Cheltenham Festival is unlikely at this stage and a career chasing awaits the five-year-old next season with the Arkle a possible target.

Nicholls said:"We bought him to go chasing and he's a big horse who will be a serious chaser. He doesn't lack speed and I should have probably put him in the Champion Hurdle. If he goes up 7lb he'd be on the fringe of the weights, but he's won a big one and is for the future and we'll mind that."

The big race win gave Nicholls a boost in the Trainers' Championship battle with Nicky Henderson. Although still the outsider of the two, the Betfair Ambassador is 15/8 to upset 2/5 Henderson.

Nicholls could enjoy successive big race wins with Cyrname odds-on to win next weekend's Betfair Chase at Ascot.