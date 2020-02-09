To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Betfair Hurdle: Pic D'Orhy shows punters where the value is

Pic D'Orhy
Pic D'Orhy comes home in the Betfair Hurdle
Saturday's win for Paul Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy saw Exchange punters win at 110 against an industry SP of 33/1

"In a typical big field Saturday handicap, Pic D'Orhy was unfancied by punters, going off at an industry SP of 33/1."

Saturday's thrilling Betfair Hurdle provided a brilliant example of the unrivalled value the Betfair Exchange offers punters.

In a typical big field Saturday handicap, Pic D'Orhy was unfancied by punters, going off at an industry SP of 33/1.

But Betfair Exchange punters who saw something in the Paul Nicholls runner were able to get bets matched at a mighty [110.0], three times the size of sportsbook players.

It's no surprise the French import was one of the outsiders - two previous efforts in the UK produced a pair of mid-field finishes - but he travelled well throughout and outlasted his rivals in a close finish.

An outing at next month's Cheltenham Festival is unlikely at this stage and a career chasing awaits the five-year-old next season with the Arkle a possible target.

Nicholls said:"We bought him to go chasing and he's a big horse who will be a serious chaser. He doesn't lack speed and I should have probably put him in the Champion Hurdle. If he goes up 7lb he'd be on the fringe of the weights, but he's won a big one and is for the future and we'll mind that."

The big race win gave Nicholls a boost in the Trainers' Championship battle with Nicky Henderson. Although still the outsider of the two, the Betfair Ambassador is 15/8 to upset 2/5 Henderson.

Nicholls could enjoy successive big race wins with Cyrname odds-on to win next weekend's Betfair Chase at Ascot.

Joe Dyer,

