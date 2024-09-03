Betfair Sprint Cup: Inisherin 7/2 favourite with full field of 17 expected

Inisherin tops 22 entrants for Betfair Sprint Cup

Kevin Ryan happy with favourite's build up to race

Haydock drying conditions mean potential good, good to soft ground

The 2024 Haydock Betfair Sprint Cup on Saturday 7 September could start on good, good to soft ground, according to clerk of the course Daniel Cooper, and that will suit the 7/24.50 favourite Inisherin.

With four days until the Group 1 sprint contest on Merseyside, it is expected that the full field of 17 will turn up, meaning that five of the 22 current entrants will not feature.

Ground conditions have fallen favourably for many and Cooper said: "Having had 20mm of rain during the last seven days, nine of which was Sunday and another 8mm on Monday, we are in quite a slow condition.

"It is good to soft, soft in places on the round and straight course which is a relatively wet approach to the big fixture.

"Nevertheless the outlook looks largely calm and dry now. There was a huge amount of uncertainty earlier in the week with what the end of this week does look like and forecasts have been really sporadic.

"We have had a mixture of all sorts of forecasts from quite high quantities of rain later this week to completely dry.

"I am pleased to say this morning that the forecasts have all sort of settled down and actually they are all now agreeing that it looks to be a largely dry week.

"Sunny spells and slightly warmer towards the end of the week around the 21 and 22 (degrees) mark.

"My anticipation on that basis is we start the week on good to soft in the next 24 hours and on Thursday and Friday we might even introduce good into the description.

"So good/good to soft is a real possibility heading into Saturday, but being good alround come Saturday looks a big ask."

Inisherin in rude health ahead of Betfair Sprint Cup

The 2024 Betfair Sprint Cup favourite Inisherin is seeking his second Group 1 victory of the season having already landed the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

He is the 7/24.50 favourite of the 22 strong field at the four-day stage, and he is a course and distance winner at the track, but he does have to bounce back from a lesser performance when last seen in the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket.

His trainer Kevin Ryan explained that Inisherin, who was given a small break after his last run, is now primed to show his true colours on Saturday and won't mind the slightly softer conditions.

Ryan said: "Inisherin is in great form, all his fast work is finished and he had his last gallop on Saturday. We have had an uninterrupted preparation and all his work has gone to plan when we wanted to do it, and he is very fresh and well.

"When he was at Haydock before Ascot I was concerned then the ground might be a bit soft for him but he handled it really well.

"Obviously he then went to Ascot on opposite ground completely and handled that all the same so he might be a little bit unique in the fact that he is a horse that can handle fast ground and softer ground.

"I have no concern about the ground going into Haydock on Saturday, it's a lovely track this time of year having plenty of time to recover I imagine and they always tend to have the conditions there in top shape."

Inisherin a strong favourite but money for others in the ante-post market

Inisherin has been the hot favourite for this race since the market was produced by Betfair but there has been money for some of the other contenders in the race as well.

Betfair's Barry Orr said: "Inisherin heads the market as the 7/24.50 clear favourite at the moment having been as big as 5/16.00.

"There is two Sheikh Mohammed Obaid horses at the top of the market, the Karl Burke runner Elite Status is a 6/17.00 chance from 8/19.00.

"You have Jasour in there for trainer Clive Cox at 8/19.00, the same price for Swingalong and Kinross in there at 10/111.00.

"The has been some money for Lake Forest for William Haggas that was a 16/117.00 chance and is now into 10/111.00. Expect additional places on the race on the day.

"We have also seen some money for Givemethebeatboys who was backed off the boards in the commonwealth Cup, backed into 4/15.00 but ran deplorably. He has since run well at the Curragh. He is 12/113.00 from 25/126.00 for Jessica Harrington."