Betfair Sprint Cup this Saturday at Haydock

Shaquille the 10/11 1.88 favourite

Shaquille is 10/111.88 to win the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday with 23 in the race at the five day stage.

The market leader will aim to complete a seventh successive victory after landing the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup on his last two starts.

Kinross comes next in the market at 9/25.30 but trainer Ralph Beckett has suggested that, with a dry week likely as Britain undergoes an Indian Summer, the six-year-old may not be suited by the ground.

On Betting.Betfair we will have previews and latest news for the race, with Tony Calvin going in-depth with his ante-post preview on Monday.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ''Shaquille is the star turn and, even with the stables form a cause for concern, he is clear favourite topping the betting at a shade of odds-on, 10/11.

"It's great to see Jane Chapple-Hyam roll the dice and supplement the fast-improving Mill Stream. That's another 3-year-old who is sure to have his supporters at 14/1''

10/111.88 - Shaquille

9/25.30 - Kinross

10/111.00 - Spycatcher

12/113.00 - Sacred

14/115.00 - Mill Stream, Regional

16/117.00 - Lezoo

20/121.00 - Run To Freedom, St Lawrence, Sandrine, Vadream

25/126.00 - Khaadem, Mitbaahy, Swingalong

