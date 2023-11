Bravemansgame heads a select field of four for the Betfair Chase

Paul Nicholls reports his charge to be in top order

Bravemansgame is the 8/111.73 favourite to win Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock after a field of four were confirmed at today's final declaration stage.

Last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up will take on a trio of top class rivals including last season's Betfair Chase winner Protektorat (15/82.88) and this year's Grand National winner Corach Rambler (10/111.00).

Last season's King George VI runner-up Royale Pagaille (10/111.00) completes the field.

A first rate chance

Bravemansgame is in top order says his trainer, Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls.

In a snippet from his weekend column - which you can read here from Friday morning - Paul says, "He is in top order, never better and full of himself at the moment. He was bucking and squealing in the schooling arena on Thursday morning, turning himself inside out.

"Bravemansgame is the clear top rated horse in this Grade 1 race and has a first rate chance."

However, the eight-year-old has a stern test on his hands on Saturday with Protektorate the clear danger on official ratings.

Dan Skelton's charge was a wide-margin winner of last year's Betfair Chase before finishing behind Bravemansgame when fifth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: "Bravemansgame is odds-on at 8/111.73 in what is a small but select field. Last year's winner, Protektorat, who will need to be in tip-top shape to repeat the feat, is second best at 15/82.88.

"The Grand National winner is 10/111.00 and the 2021 runner up, Royale Pagaille, is also a 10/111.00 chance. It has all the ingredients for a great renewal".

Read more Betfair Chase news, previews and tips here.