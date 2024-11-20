Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Bob can Booster profits at Warwick

James Mackie has two selections from Warwick on Wednesday

Jilaijone handicapped to go well

Booster Bob can keep improving

It's Safer Gambling Week - explore all the tools available to Betfair customers here

Jilaijone for the in-form David Pipe stable is handicapped to go well today and having eased overnight to 9/25.50 looks a respectable price.

The David Pipe yard is running at a strike rate of 21% for the last fortnight and with this lad is now 1lb lower than his latest run when bumping into a smart one at Fontwell.

One of his most eye-catching runs came at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting last season when only two lengths behind the smart Blueking d'Oroux for Paul Nicholls off level weights. That horse went on to finish the season a 10lb better animal come the end of the season.

Seen twice this term in handicap hurdles he started off at Cheltenham's October meeting when a decent fourth in a conditional jockey's handicap hurdle off a mark of 119.

Stepped up to 2m3f last time out at Fontwell off 1lb lower he chased home Double Powerful who made it six wins on the spin when last seen at Cheltenham's November meeting.

He runs off 117 here and similar effort to his last run puts him in the mix.

Recommended Bet Back Jilaijone in the 13:00 Warwick SBK 4/1

One of the events of the day at Warwick sees the 14:10 Novice's Limited Handicap Chase over 2m and although Helnwein brings the strongest hurdles form from last season, Booster Bob gets the nod off the back of his chase debut.

The Olly Murphy trained gelding started his hurdles career last term in fine style by landing two decent Novice hurdles at Uttoxeter and Sandown, the second in a Listed event when getting the better of the favourite.

His season fizzled out after that running no race at all on his final two starts but he was put away for his chase campaign this season, where he was always going to improve for a fence.

Making his chase debut at Ffos Las in October he showed a superb technique over his obstacles and ran out an easy winner of a fair Novices' Limited Handicap Chase off a mark of 120.

His jumping won the day and only 6lbs higher, having already beaten his main rival over hurdles, he looks the value in the field.

Booster Bob should keep improving and looks an exciting prospect going forward this season for Murphy.