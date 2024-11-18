Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Ira Hayes can score on hurdles debut
James Mackie fills in for Daryl Carter on Tuesday and has two selections from Carlisle that could both go well...
James Mackie has two selections from Carlisle on Tuesday
Lady In The Park should improve for step up in trip
Ira Hayes can score on hurdles debut
12:30 Carlisle - Back Lady In The Park @ 9/43.25
Lady In The Park (Ire)
- J: Derek Fox
- T: Lucinda Russell
- F: 331225-4
Lady In The Park gets the nod in the extended 3m Novices' Handicap Chase for the in-form Lucinda Russell trained, who is currently running at a 29% strike rate for the last two weeks.
The mare has always been a chaser in the making being moderate over hurdles last season but the key to her is the trip over these larger obstacles.
She made her chase debut in October over 2m 5 1/2f at Wetherby and the race turned out to be a strong one with the second and sixth since coming out and winning.
Lady In The Park was only a length back in fourth that day and now stepping up in trip being an Irish PTP winner over 3m she should improve for the extra distance.
The yard are in fine form, her form over fences on debut looks strong and off a mark of 112 she could be well handicapped.
13:03 Carlisle - Back Ira Hayes @ 6/42.50
Ira Hayes (Ire)
- J: B. W. Harvey
- T: John McConnell, Ireland
- F: 61
Irish trainer John McConnell brings over Ira Hayes for his hurdles debut on Tuesday and he could be a very smart prospect, especially at this level.
A strong winner of a bumper at Wexford in October seeing off a 1/41.25 favourite by six lengths with a further 44 lengths back to the third, he obviously has plenty of ability.
He was an 11 length PTP winner over 3m so the step up to 2m4f on hurdles debut should be no concern.
The gelding takes on Monty Bodkin who looks to be his only danger. However, having that edge of jumping obstacles in the past where this will be the first time for O'Neill horse could just be the difference.
We are taking a chance on him taking to hurdles better than the second fav, but off the back of his bumper win last time out he looks to have a nice engine under the hood.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
