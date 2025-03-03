Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan's pair to back on the all-weather at 10/3 and 11/4

Ed Walker's Media Mogul is less exposed than his five rivals and he is taken to get off the mark in what is no more than an ordinary 1m 4f handicap.

The son of Advertise isn't really bred for this sort of trip, but he improved for a step up in distance when fourth on his handicap debut last time and it appears he's going to outstay his pedigree.

That effort came at Kempton just over a month ago, where he still showed signs of inexperience, but was staying on late in the day having been short of room and a little tapped for toe at a crucial time.

That form has been franked by the third going in again next time, so there is plenty of substance to the run.

Media Mogul also gets the benefit of the excellent Billy Loughnane taking over in the saddle for the first time, which only adds to the appeal.

Of the opposition, recent C&D Flying Scotsman may emerge as the biggest threat, though we know plenty about this eight-year-old, whose been steadily dropping down the weights over the last year or so.

He's still feasibly handicapped on old form, but the potential is there for Media Mogul to prove much better than he's shown so far, and it will be disappointing if he can't make a splash from a mark of just 61.

Recommended Bet Back Media Mogul SBK 11/4

The speedy Hiya Maite was last seen trying to knock heads up front with the smart Clarendon House in listed company over this C&D last time and he can take advantage of the drop back in grade in this 5f handicap.

Roy Bowring's sprinter is pretty versatile tactics-wise, but he does seem at his best when able to dominate and there doesn't look to be anything fast enough in this field to put it up to him early doors.

He was a fine second on his penultimate start at Wolverhampton, where he came from a little further back than usual to be beaten only half-a-length by Almaty Star.

The tongue tie he wore that day is back on now after being left off last time and he should take plenty of catching if reverting back to his usual front-running tactics, which is what I fully expect.

Bottom weight True Promise may emerge as the biggest threat, although whether this speed-favouring 5f is really what he wants is open to debate.

His previous win over this trip came at Newcastle and that stiff finish seemed to bring out the best in him, whereas he got going a bit too late when second at Chelmsford last time.

That could be the case again as he attempts to make late inroads into what should be a decent lead for Hiya Maite heading into the closing stages, although the fitting of first-time cheekpieces could possibly perk him up a touch in the early stages.