Knight has optimal conditions and new flashy headgear

Dashing Roger too well handicapped to ignore back at Yarmouth

No. 5 (5) Knight (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

A fascinating race, and it was no surprise that Chindit headed the early market, having performed brilliantly from the front at Haydock last time. However, Light Infantry got no run that day, and although Chindit may have won anyway, it was still a soft enough race.

Talking of soft, Sandown is already described as soft ground with plenty of rain due on Wednesday. That will surely see the defection of the favourite as Richard Hannon has pulled his runner twice under the same conditions.

The soft ground is good news for Knight - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was flattered to finish so close to Angel Bleu at Goodwood, with the winner meeting all sorts of trouble. Still, he is a steady improver, and the cheek-pieces for the first time are a welcome addition, having cocked his head at Goodwood under pressure keeping a bit back for himself.

Three-year-olds have an excellent record in this event, and Roger Varian has a good record when fitting cheek-pieces for the first time. Mystery Fox, Praiano, Dusky Lord (2nd) and Postileo are just a few recent examples.

The selection has done little wrong in five starts to date, and this rates an excellent opportunity to return to winning ways. He scored excellently in both starts as a Juvenile before flopping in the Greenham Stakes, but a subsequent gelding operation has done the trick.

His two efforts this term at Goodwood since then have been very promising, and I expect further improvement in the fitting of the headgear.

He appeals from a good draw in stall five, and a prominent position is favoured at this venue.

Raadobarg tempted me given the conditions, but I have him down as a horse that has now reached his peak and one to back off of a break, but he should be in the mix.

Sir Busker certainly is interesting, but he is not the horse he once was, and these are probably not his ideal conditions, although he has a good run under his belt here behind Mostahdaf in this race from 2021.

Back Knight @ 5/23.50 or bigger.

15:40 Sandown - Back Knight @ 5/23.50 Bet now

No. 8 (5) Dashing Roger SBK 14/1 EXC 12 Trainer: William Stone

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 83

You'd have to be a fool to think Lord Bertie hasn't got more to offer, having done everything wrong at Chester last time, but his mark of 95 is no gimmie on the evidence thus far. He needs to learn to race more professionally and settle better.

The market has not missed his Chester performance, and while taking him on is no easy task, he is yet to prove on the clock and on the bare form that he is a mile ahead of the handicapper as he is priced.

Of his rivals, the best handicapped of them is Dashing Roger - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who ran with credit under a more restrained ride than I was expecting at Sandown and today returns to a track where he boasts a 2-2 record.

Granted, both of those wins came in lower grades, but he has now indicated in two of his last three starts that a return to his pomp may be forthcoming. The handicapper continues to relent with him, and today's slower surface and return to 1m (1m1f) and this track are just three positives.

I continue to bang the drum with him, and perhaps I am wrong, and he is just on a steady decline, but I can't abandon him when he has optimal conditions to run his race, so this will tell us more.

Back him at 14/115.00 or bigger.

16:20 Yarmouth - Back Dashing Roger @ 14/115.00 Bet now

