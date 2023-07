Two Sunday selections from Daryl at Chelmsford

The move up in distance is a big positive

She returns to the scene of her two-year-old victory 15:20 Chelmsford - Back Distinguished Lady @ 14/1 15.00 0.5pt e/w

No. 12 (4) Distinguished Lady (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 81

It might pay to take a chance with Alice Haynes' three-year-old Distinguished Lady - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - (the 33/1 went as I was filing!) who did some excellent late work at York 23 days ago, having been outpaced in the mid-part of the 6f contest. She is bred for this step back up to seven furlongs and was an expensive 400,000gns two-year-old who we have undoubtedly yet to see the best of in six outings.

She made a promising debut at Newmarket for Richard Hannon in a race won by English 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj, travelling powerfully but didn't have the turn of foot to match the winner when a not disgraced third.

She was dropped to an inadequate five furlongs next time at Beverley when hopelessly outpaced, and you can quickly put a line through that.

There was something a miss on her first outing for Alice Haynes last September when upped to a more adequate seven furlongs, and a wind surgery six days later confirms that theory, but she finished out the season with a dominant pillar to post six-furlong win here at Chelmsford.

Her seasonal return at Chester was a career-best effort, having come from the rear of the field off a steady pace after having to circle rivals. Still, she only went down narrowly (half a length) in third to a subsequent winner and Royal Ascot fourth, Radio Goo Goo.

She may well have found the good to firm ground too quick at York last time, being by Zoustar, whose progeny have excelled on a slower surface. Her dam similarly liked soft ground while that speed favouring six furlongs caught her out for pace, but she did well only to be beaten three lengths in fifth, clocking the fastest final furlong in the contest.

Today's step up in distance and return to the all-weather are both positives, and she sits on a handy mark of 81 judged on her Chester run, and she faces mainly exposed rivals in receipt of eight pounds weight-for-age allowance.

There's plenty of pace on here, but a good draw in stall four should see her gain a prominent box position which is always an advantage at this venue, and fitting the hood for the first time should help her see out this trip strongly. Alice Haynes has a 20% strike rate with runners in the hood in handicaps on the all-weather, but dangers are aplenty, so back her no shorter than 8/18.80.

No. 7 (4) Potapova SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Queen Aminatu is capable of bouncing back after a mid-pack finish in the Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, now returned to the all-weather, and she has fearful form figures of 31111122 at a variety of tracks to make those aware who want to take her on with me.

However, this is her first visit to Chelmsford, and this track doesn't tend to play to the strengths of hold-up horses. Instead, it's worth giving Potapova - 9/25.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who finished ahead of Queen Aminatu at the Royal meeting and is returned to the scene of her devastating debut performance. She hasn't been strong at the finish in two starts over 1m this season, so the drop back to seven furlongs, for which she is 2-3, could be the ticket to see her reproduce her best efforts, and it's unlikely connections will want to hang around over this shorter trip.

She has given the impression she is building towards a bigger performance, and from stall four, she is likely to have the first run on the favourite under Richard Kingscote should he adopt a prominent racing position as he has done previously.

Kingscote only has one ride at this venue today, and Sir Michael Stoute has a fantastic record here with a 22% strike rate. Back her no shorter than 11/43.70.