A quiet Tuesday sees Daryl have one bet from Ripon

Down in grade and returned to soft ground can see Lennie score

Back him at 5/2 3.50 or bigger

No. 2 (5) Dasho Lennie SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

It's a quiet day on the betting front, and today's sole interest comes in the form of Dasho Lennie - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook. He was well supported at Newbury when staying on into third to our winner Fox Journey and was the only horse to make any inroads from off the pace with the winner and the second ridden handily.

He lacked the pace to get involved and needed a more substantial stamina test.

Today's move back to soft ground will ensure a stiffer test of stamina, and he sneaks into this 0-80, having run well in better company last time. His previous effort at Leicester behind a thriving improver saw him ridden to get the 1m4f trip at the first time of asking but shaped best of the rest - and the winner will likely end up with a rating closer to 100 than the 74 he ran off there (already a subsequent winner and rated 13 pounds higher).

At Ascot in May, when tackling a similar surface as today, he was undone by a very slowly run affair at the rear of the field and did well only to be beaten a length. The runner-up, Westerton, is now ten pounds higher in the handicap, and the fourth should have won off the same mark in the Racing League at Yarmouth.

Dasho Lennie has at least proven to handle conditions and has suggested this rating is well within his reach. Today's combination of soft ground and 1m4f should give him optimum conditions to improve.

Seendid is not one to write off just yet, having disappointed at Newmarket, but given his connections, he will always be overbet and hasn't justified his rating of 82 at the time of writing.

The nature of this track at Ripon can sometimes mean it's difficult to come from off the pace, but in the hope that connections revert to prominent tactics with stamina now no cause for concern, he should be in a prime position to strike.

It will be very worrying should Joe Fanning be allowed to dictate this race with Baileys Khelstar, who shaped well over further at Yarmouth last time, as he won't be stopping down in distance and could prove hard to pass.

Still, the feeling is that the Johnston runner wants better ground than this, and the same comment applies to Whispering Royal, who is worth keeping on side when tackling a sounder surface in the near future over staying trips.

Back him at 5/23.50 or bigger, as his opening odds are likely to be the basement mark, and it wouldn't surprise me to see some 7/24.40 around at some point during the day.