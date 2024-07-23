Daryl Carter's Tips: Small stakes selections and ante-post offering

Two small bets

Split stakes at Lingfield

Ante-post selection for Saturday's racing

I originally had William Haggas' Felicity as a strong fancy written up for the 14:00 at Lingfield, headlined as the NAP expecting around 7/42.75. Still, she came in very hot at the opening prices at Evens before being bet into 4/51.80 moments later. I left it until Tuesday morning, hoping she would take a slight drift, but that has not happened.

It could be nothing but a rewrite. That was very frustrating, as I could do with a winner, but I understand the demographic of this column, and throwing out a short odds-on chance with no value is not the way to get back on the winning train.

Patience is key in this game; I will wait for better opportunities, and they will come.

Two minimal bets are recommended today, but I am hopeful rather than confident, so tread very lightly please.

The money move was for Candy on handicap debut, who was very popular in the overnight markets after an eye-catching display at Sandown last time. He must be respected, and overnight money has proven significant in the past. He could go well but was lacklustre during his only AW outing.

Instead, Mademoiselle - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has shown enough in her four outings to think she can be competitive now dropped to this Class 5 level after a very creditable run at Windsor behind a useful rival, and she looks overpriced on the bare form.

She showed up well on her debut at Newmarket behind the smart Mountain Breeze before putting in an excellent showing at Thirsk behind the 99-rated Ma Law, and the third, fourth, and sixth have all won since.

She didn't pick up in the Hilary Needler at Beverley when doing plenty of early work from a wide draw in stall 12, and she was never best positioned at Windsor last time in a first-time hood in a strong Class 2 contest but shaped as though she was coming back to form. That hood is removed today, and she is worth another chance, particularly with the bare form of that Windsor race, which gives her the beating of a few of these rivals.

This represents a significant drop in class and her most straightforward assignment on paper, so she is taken to get the better of one or two of those who don't possess the class she holds, and 10/111.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Lingfield - Back Mademoiselle SBK 11/1

I had Oakley Boy - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - as the main threat, so I am happy to play small, split stakes and have two against the field here in an open race.

Stuart Williams' runner shaped well at York over six furlongs last time, and the return to the AW is a positive move, considering he won very well at Chelmsford earlier this year. He drops back in trip and will likely be given a forceful ride from stall four under Sean Levey, who is 3/12 for the yard with a profit of £44 to a £1 level stake.

He is from a family that relishes the AW, and he may have found the ground on the quicker side the last twice at Salisbury and York (good to firm). Still, the return to this surface and the drop in trip look good reasons for improved performance, and he is backable at 5/16.00 or bigger.

There is an option to back the pair each way; however, I'd rather keep the stakes to a very minimum at this level.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Lingfield - Back Oakley Boy SBK 5/1

Three-year-olds have been lightly represented in this race in recent years, so the fact that one has failed to win is of little relevance, and that is not enough to put me off an ante-post poke at Almaqam - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The first point of call is the favourite Passenger who will be exceptionally tough to beat if he turns up here. However, there is uncertainty about whether he will line up or wait for the Juddemonte International in a few weeks as he recovers from a setback that ruled him out of Sandown's Eclipse and Royal Ascot. According to reports Sir Michael Stoute will make a decision late. He takes up plenty of this market, and I don't want to wait around to hear the news that he will or won't take his chance, and at 13/82.63, it seems the market seems unsure what he will do.

Ancient Rome and Embesto are double-entered with Sunday's Listed contest at Pontefract, and that looks like a softer option than this, so even if Passenger does get confirmed, it will probably scare a few of these off.

William Haggas has two entrants, Mujtaba and Al Mubhir, who have had their best days on a softer surface, and it's unlikely they both turn up. The latter has had his Sandown Listed victory over-egged by the figures - that was a soft race. Talking of soft, Karl Burke will be praying for rain for Royal Ryme, and it's set to have a dry outlook.

That could mean this turns out to be a small field. Last year's winner, Alflaila, will look to improve on his fourth-place Ascot finish to Auguste Rodin. He is a big danger but not unbeatable.

I expect Almaqam to have the first run on him, and the Ed Walker three-year-old will receive 12 lb from Passenger should he line up. Almaqam found everything happening too quickly for him at Royal Ascot on the speedy round mile, but I was impressed with how he responded once he straightened up inside the final three furlongs. He looks sure to improve for this stiffer test of stamina with his Dam a winner up to 1m4f and her best at today's 1m2f.

There's little hiding that his chances will be significantly enhanced without Passenger's presence. Still, 10/111.00 looks like a hefty price, with around half of that expected on the day, and it will look even bigger if the Stoute horse swerves this contest.