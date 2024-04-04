Daryl Carter's Tips: Old Harrovian can make a mockery of his handicap mark at Kempton

NAP can make a winning handicap debut at Kempton

All eyes's on Joseph O'Brien and Buick

Two-pronged attack in staying handicap feature

For reference, Capulet 5/42.25 at 15:30 Chelmsford is my podcast NAP, and I will be backing him to score on Saturday. However, I want to avoid habitually adding horses that short into this column on the weekends. In last year's P/L review, I pledged to avoid anything below 2/13.00, particularly on a Saturday and certainly when we have not had a profitable week. This note is just for clarity.

No. 2 (4) Adelaise (Ire) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Joseph O'Brien has an eye-catching runner with Adelaise - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and this five-year-old will be ready to fire on the first attempt with William Buick booked in the saddle.

She ended last season with two strong efforts in Listed company in France, recording career-best RPRs of 100 and 102. However, she remains a maiden in that sphere, with her only career win here at Kempton when with Martyn Meade. She holds some excellent form in defeat, but the steady nature of races in France and Ireland doesn't suit her.

She has a strong record on her visits to England, where the pace is typically true. In the hope that she relishes a sound clip here, she could quickly return to winning ways in this company, having proven to go well fresh. Her best efforts have come off a break with form figures of 2321 when given suitable conditions, and today looks like a fair opportunity, with many likely to need their first outing of the year.

Back her at 3/14.00 or bigger.

14:04 Kempton

No. 9 (5) Old Harrovian Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 93

Old Harrovian - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been off the track for some time but holds the potential to be very well handicapped off this rating of 93 and is worth chancing, having a proven record fresh.

The five-year-old is 2-2 on the AW, and both outings saw him a very dominant winner, including over a now 88-rated mare on his seasonal debut last April. He was too free when upped dramatically in grade into a deep Group 3 contest at Newbury but ran well for a long way and didn't look out of place against those more experienced and proven pattern performers.

On the bare form, it now looks like he hasn't performed well on turf, but his latest run has been underestimated. He was 15lbs wrong with the winner at Newbury, who is now rated 111, 12lbs wrong with the runner-up, who is now rated 115, 16lbs wrong with the third, who is now rated 116, and that's without Yibir, who was rated 119.

To be beaten nine lengths after being keen is a monumental effort. He is well handicapped on this drop in grade and handicap debut, so he gets the vote with Oisin Murphy in the saddle for this return.

Back him at 11/43.75 or bigger.

14:40 Kempton

No. 5 (2) Spirit Mixer Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 96

Spirit Mixer - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks lined up for this race, having blown away the cobwebs when down the field at Lingfield last time. That was just his second outing in two years, and with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle, this looks to have been the plan.

He has clearly had his issues, but his outstanding second in the Northumberland Plate in 2022 behind Trueshan is easily the best form on offer, and I firmly expect him to get back on the up here from 1lb lower.

His AW record is shaping up to be strong, and he is one of two I want to back in this contest.

15:15 Kempton

No. 14 (1) Circuit Breaker Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 89

Circuit Breaker - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - went into my tracker last season. With a proven record fresh in mind, this unexposed four-year-old must be supported today.

He has since joined Jonjo O'Neil from Ralph Beckett after finishing with running left at Haydock behind a very well-handicapped rival, who ran the useful Lordship close in a valuable York Handicap next time and is now 13lbs higher. Hector Crouch needed to use the selection more that day but hit the line hard after being outpaced.

That form worked out well. The third went close next time at Bath, falling foul only by a neck to one on a progressive upward curve, and in third, they had the useful Spartan Army, who has done excellent work on the AW this winter.

He can boast a course and distance victory at this venue and is drawn well in stall one to gain a prominent position. He is a relentless galloper, and the booking of James Doyle for this yard for the first time caught my eye.

He looks sure to make his presence felt, and after just a handful of runs, his rating of 89 looks within reach.

15:15 Kempton

