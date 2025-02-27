Daryl Carter's Tips: No Thursday temptations to part with my cash

Today could be a strong day for favourites at Taunton and those looking to do some accumulators, but there was nothing of serious betting interest with small fields and low quality.

In the 14:35 at Ludlow, a handful are of interest, but most look as though the best of their ability will be seen once they tackle handicaps in due course. The closest I came to a bet was King Of Records, who shaped well after a 16-month break on his hurdling debut 22 days ago for Venetia Williams, having done plenty wrong. This race won't take much winning despite having an odds-on favourite in Walkadina, who must bounce back following a wind operation. Others to consider are the Little Dipper, who shaped well when third at Southwell last time.

Moving to the 16:20 at Ludlow, Sacre Coeur 11/43.75 looked better than ever eight days ago but turned out quickly under a penalty, suggesting connections want to strike while the iron is hot, and this move up in trip may not be ideal given her free-going nature. All of these make some appeal, and this is a tight betting heat. If my hand was forced, I would look to Hystery Bere to improve for the move up in distance. He has looked as though he would benefit from this trip for some time.

The Class 5 and 6 action at Newcastle offered no betting interest. Brian The Snail tempted me at 14:45, having shaped well the last two times, but backing an 11-year-old under a claiming jockey in a Class 5 flat race just made me think, what are you doing? So I left it alone.

Chelmsford was the last point of the call, and my enthusiasm dwindled as I went through the card. I've gone from 12 hours a day of Cheltenham study to now looking at Class 6 AW action, and then the final race - the Class 4 1m contest - almost made me part with cash.

Urban Lion is very interestingly handicapped for Jack Channon on the bare form if he is wound up following his break since October. He is unexposed on the AW and 1-1 at this venue, while his turf form in defeat is very strong. He should be going close, if near ready, from this mark of 84 at this level. Still, he is priced accordingly at 9/43.25, which left no wiggle room for value, and that concluded my search for a bet on Thursday.

The final thought on Thursday is to keep my cash (and yours) in my pocket, move on, and look ahead to Friday and Saturday's action. It may be a little bit like this over the next week, but quality over quantity is the theme of 2025.