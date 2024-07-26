Daryl Carter's Tips: NAP Tactician spearheads Friday's Ascot trio

Tactician is a fast-improving stayer

Much better expected from Amsterdam

Mutaawid has been handed a very lenient opening mark

Read Daryl's updated Saturday Ascot King George runner-by-runner guide here

The two to focus on here are True Legend and Tactician. Stamina is not assured for True Legend, who caught the eye at Newcastle last time when denied a clear run to finish fifth in the Northumberland Plate Handicap. Still, while he made great strides late on, a closer examination saw his effort peter out at the finish.

True Legend should find an uphill task to give away 21 lb to the improving and unexposed Tactician, who has thrived in two outings since he moved up to 1m6f, and this 2m trip today will see him in an even better light. He won effortlessly at Goodwood in his final qualifying run for a handicap. He proved an opening rating of 83 (now 86) was well within reach when almost overcoming the run of the race here in Class 3 company last time.

He remains in the same grade today, and that form ties in with True Legend through the third Manxman, who ran a narrow third at Goodwood behind Royal Ascot winner Pledgeofallegiance and Newbury winner Temporize. The form line looks worth following, and the weight he receives will surely be telling.

The selection can land this before going on to the Melrose at York next month, and he looks like a thriving stayer who we will keep on the correct side. He appeals greatly at 11/102.11 or bigger - but the Sportsbook have come in much, much shorter than anyone else at 10/111.91 and he simply has to be pushed out from that price, so use BSP.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Ascot - Back Tactician EXC BSP

Ascot is a card I want to attack on Friday, and Amsterdam - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook -is worth another chance following a beaten fifth at Haydock last time. However, he was poorly positioned in a race that would likely work out well and turned into an unfavoured dash.

The runner-up won next time out on handicap debut off 83, and the third looks like a winner in waiting for Tom Clover, while the fourth hacked up in a Maiden at Redcar next time, and the seventh went close at Lingfield when heavily backed.

That looks like a race to keep in the notebook, and I have it rated as mid-80s form through the front three. With a stronger pace likely today over this stiff seven furlongs, on his handicap debut from an opening rating of 79 and sneaking into a Class 4 0-80, I expect a better showing from Amsterdam, and he should be drawn on the correct side of the track.

Today, he faces mainly exposed rivals, with fellow three-year-old North View the possible danger. He appeals at 4/15.00 or bigger, and I expect money for the youngster.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Ascot - Back Amsterdam SBK 6/1

While Mount Atlas was no match for Mutaawid at Kempton, he was tenderly handled on his final qualifying run for a handicap mark.

I expect an improved performance from him for those looking for something at a bigger price to hit the frame, but ultimately, he was no match in any realm for the exceptionally well-bred Mutaawid. The selection must prove he is as effective on turf and that the blinkers will work again. However, he effortlessly took apart what looked like one of the strongest Novice races of the season at Kempton, and the time was very good.

He won with any amount in hand, and now that things have clicked, armed with a potentially lenient opening handicap mark of 94, he can make the switch to this sphere a successful one.

From a win perspective, he is almost impossible to oppose and is fancied to score. Any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals, but I can't see him going off any shorter than 5/23.50.