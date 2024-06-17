Daryl Carter's Tips: Metabolt can strike again at Windsor

One Monday selections

Straightforward win bet on course lover Metabolt

Well handicapped and should take all the beating

Metabolt--9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook--won a good handicap at Leicester last time out, and he is taken to continue that winning streak now that he is race-fit off just three pounds higher.

This race presents a promising opportunity for Metabolt to secure back-to-back victories. The five-year-old, still relatively unexposed at this 1m distance, has shown his potential in previous races. He ran here in August, but he was continuously denied a clear passage in a stronger race, and his other effort at this venue resulted in a brilliant victory over Two Tempting, who is a recent winner off 17 lb higher - the selection is just six pounds higher. That is enough to confirm this venue is a place he likes and that he is the best-handicapped horse in the race.

Metabolt's adaptability is another factor that adds to his appeal. He has proven that he won't mind what the ground conditions are and he is a straightforward choice to land this handicap at 13/82.63 or bigger.