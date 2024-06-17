Daryl Carter's Tips: Metabolt can strike again at Windsor
Daryl Carter's sole bet on Monday is at Windsor in the form of a recent winner who he expects to score returned to a venue he has twice run excellently well...
-
One Monday selections
-
Straightforward win bet on course lover Metabolt
-
Well handicapped and should take all the beating
20:00 Windsor - Back Metabolt @ 9/43.25 1.5pt
Metabolt
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: David Loughnane
- F: 120636-41
Metabolt--9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook--won a good handicap at Leicester last time out, and he is taken to continue that winning streak now that he is race-fit off just three pounds higher.
This race presents a promising opportunity for Metabolt to secure back-to-back victories. The five-year-old, still relatively unexposed at this 1m distance, has shown his potential in previous races. He ran here in August, but he was continuously denied a clear passage in a stronger race, and his other effort at this venue resulted in a brilliant victory over Two Tempting, who is a recent winner off 17 lb higher - the selection is just six pounds higher. That is enough to confirm this venue is a place he likes and that he is the best-handicapped horse in the race.
Metabolt's adaptability is another factor that adds to his appeal. He has proven that he won't mind what the ground conditions are and he is a straightforward choice to land this handicap at 13/82.63 or bigger.
Now Read: Daryl Carter's Royal Ascot Day 1 selections.
Recommended bets
DARYL CARTER'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) JULY 1st
2024 P/L = +59.85.43 ROI 12.67%
BSP P/L = +64.5 ROI 13.66%
2024 P/L Ante-post = -1
DARYL CARTER'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
