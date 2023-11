Star quality on show at Carlisle

Chance Mickey Hammond runner in hot handicap hurdle

No. 7 Johnnywho (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.89 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

It is a good race that should ensure brilliant hurdles prospect Johnnywho - currently 10/111.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is kept honest. Still, there's a good chance that he could rate one of the leading Novices in the middle distance division this year, and he is taken to get the better of the useful Hexham winner, Whistle Stop Tour, in what looks like an above-average Novice Hurdle.

Jonjo O'Neill's representative sports a first-time tongue-tie but left a deep impression at Taunton when running out a straightforward winner in deep ground, having made his seasonal bow some 515 days after his impressive 13-length Point victory in which the smart Hermes Allen was 19 lengths in third.

That was an excellent start to his career, and he should have no trouble in the jumping department now switched to hurdles at the first time of asking.

The time of his bumper was well up to scratch, and it's unwise to judge him on the bare form given the authority he won with.

He rates one of the leading prospects - at this time - for this division, but back him at BSP unless 11/82.32 or bigger is available, given the weakness in the market on his racecourse debut at Taunton, and there is certainly more depth to this.

Whistle Stop Tour is undoubtedly the main danger, having looked at least useful on hurdle debut at Hexam, while the stablemate he beat in his Point to Point won with authority at Ayr on Saturday and looked like a smart prospect himself.

No. 3 Foster'sisland SBK 9/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Emma Smith-Chaston

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 129

Many of these have something to prove on their seasonal reappearance, and favourite Shallow River continues to run to the same level, so it might be worth chancing Foster'sisland - 9/19.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who finished last season firmly on the upgrade and has gone well fresh in the past.

The eight-year-old was pulled out of Wetherby yesterday before attempting to go one better than his second in the handicap hurdle on that card due to ground concerns, but today's surface should be far less testing.

He put in a good shift on seasonal return at this time last year when chasing home subsequent Martin Pipe winner Iroko, who is now rated 14 lbs higher, while the third, Hardy Du Seuil, is rated nine pounds higher, and today's race is far less competitive despite being a 0-150.

He ended the season with a dominant eight-length Bangor victory over Willaston, who was twice a subsequent winner and is now rated 130. Similarly, the selection is now on a career-high mark of 129, but he has won here on soft ground, and he may be more forward than most, given his entry in that particular race yesterday.

It's hard to see him out of the first three, so a small bet at 9/19.80 with Betfair, who are top price, is advised, but take at least 7/17.80.