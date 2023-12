Two Sunday bets

If there's a genuine Cheltenham hope it must be An Tobar

Sharjah is great value in Grade 1 Drinmore

Saturday was infuriating, to say the least. Jet Powered failed to run his race and was quickly pulled up before turning into the home straight, so we must hope he is ok, but along with Dusart, who had to run over the top of a faller in the Coral Gold Cup, it left more questions than answers and an empty pocket.

Anyway, on to today...

No. 1 An Tobar SBK 5/2 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

This is a poor Grade 1. There's no getting away from that, so it would be even more disappointing if An Tobar - 15/82.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - couldn't get the job done here and lay down a marker.

His effortless win at Fairyhouse on seasonal/rules debut was a straightforward task, and the figures came out poorly, but he won with his head in his chest, and it's wise not to hold him to that level given the brilliant visual impression he left.

The overall time figure was dreadful, and the form looks second-rate, but there was no second to him on the day. He did nothing to damage his lofty reputation over course and distance 26 days ago when simply taking the lead from inferior horses, and he hardly had a race considering the dawdle they went, so perhaps the "bounce factor" is not on the table.

To his credit, he quickened up from the second last to the line stylishly (much quicker than Absolute Notions), leaving the impression that a stronger gallop - one he will surely get today - would suit far better. You rarely see a Grade 1 in Ireland where you only have to run to the 130s to win, but this is one of them, and he tackles mainly exposed rivals.

If there is a Grade 1 Supreme or Ballymore horse in this field, then it can only be him, given the credentials of his rivals. Encanto Bruno is very much respected, but I wonder if he wants ground as deep as this with his best form coming on a sounder surface, and while his Cheltenham victory has been boosted, it's hardly 140-plus form.

There's enough in An Tobar's point-to-point form to think he can land a race of this nature and run to at least 135. I am sure connections would be highly disappointed if all they had were a handicapper on their hands, so he is worth chancing at 15/82.88 or bigger despite having limited evidence.

No. 5 Sharjah (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 5 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

The Grade 1 Drinmore is a fascinating race and deeply competitive between the top three in the market. You can probably put a line through Irish National winner I Am Maximus over this trip first time out and Perceval Legallois, who might need a confidence booster after his fall behind Letsbeclearaboutit.

There's little between Gavin Cromwell's eight-year-old and Sharjah - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - on their recent efforts. At the same time, Found A Fifty must come into consideration, having won on debut, but having half the fences dolled off means it's hard to get a handle on him, although his trainer has won this six times.

Letsbeclearaboutit was impressive at Cork, and the way he cleared away after the last left a good impression, having clocked an excellent circuit time. That marked him down as a big improver for the switch to fences, and at eight turning nine, he is peaking, so he may have even more to offer, particularly with his Cork win boosted.

There's plenty more to come from this lightly raced eigh-year-old, but if Willie Mullins' ten-year-old Sharjah will win a Grade 1 over fences, it's undoubtedly at this time of year. He has thrived in two outings at Galway and Tipperary, winning effortlessly, with the latter clocking a good time figure.

He was by far the best of these over hurdles as his three-length defeat to Constitution Hill at Aintree in April and his rating 152 suggests. This is a tough task for the older horse, but he looks good value considering his Galway victory was boosted twice the next day by the 11-length runner-up, which suggests he is still running to around the 150 mark.

Back Sharjah at 3/14.00 or bigger.