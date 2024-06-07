Daryl Carter's Tips: Four Saturday selections from 7/1 to 25/1

A day to take some chances

Small field and cheek-pieces will help Korker

8/1 9.00 Queen Of The Pride looks one of the days best bets

Maybe I am barking up the wrong tree trying to take on the 115-rated Live In The Dream, but I have felt he has been vulnerable at the finish in races. It might not be a coincidence that his best effort came at a York venue, where it is notoriously tough to reel in front runners. At a shade of odds-on at the time of writing, I am looking to take him on despite the consensus that he will improve for his seasonal return.

There's plenty of pace in this race, with Tees Spirit and Democracy Dilemma both sharp types who like to force the issue. Then, it may be wise to consider that Commanche Falls and Marshman have both gone forward in the past, are dropping in trip, and are drawn next to the favourite.

I will chance an angle with Korker - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who, at his brilliant best, is more than capable of landing this listed event and could be the benefactor of a slowing pace at the finish.

Korker needs to bounce back after a below-par performance at York last time, but that may have come too quickly nine days after his staying on handicap fourth when he was sent off as favourite from a lofty mark of 107.

The angle with him is the field size. In field sizes - like today's - of eight or fewer runners, his form figures read 1122112, comparable to those with 12 or more reading 94700208012079. Interestingly, when recording his victory and two seconds in larger fields, he has come wide of the field, seeing plenty of daylight to score. The key to him is a less crowded scenario with plenty of pace to set the contest up for him. That's how today's race will pan out.

Looking at those figures and believing that he doesn't like to be crowded could mean today's first-time cheek-pieces have a positive effect by not allowing him to see those around. He is drawn in stall six next to front-runners Democracy Dilemma and Tees Spirit to give him a good tow into the race. Furthermore, he should be racing on the correct side of the track as opposed to the favourite drawn low.

He looks worth chancing at 7/18.00 or bigger for an each-way bet with Believing, Commanche Falls, Marshman, and Pink Crystal (Wokingham entry) all running over an inadequate distance and the possibility of Tees Spirit and Democracy Dilemma cutting each other's throats on the sharp end.

I can't say I didn't consider Tees Spirit at a big price, as I think he is a talented horse on his day, but he might be best when able to dominate.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Haydock - Back Korker e/w SBK 7/1

Since recording the Racing...Only Bettor podcast, Divina Grace has been cut from 7/18.00 into 9/25.50, and while I still give her a strong chance of scoring in this event, she is now the correct price. Another who caught my eye when doing extra work on this race was Struth - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has also been backed from 16/117.00, but there is juice in the price.

The Charlie Johnston horse has hardly been the most reliable, and he has nothing to recommend in two starts this season. However, the headgear is now removed, and connections have enlisted Richard Kingscote for the ride. Kingscote partnered this horse twice last term, resulting in two career-best efforts, with the first an excellent run here over 1m6f behind the very useful Lordship. The trip may have stretched his stamina, and the return to this venue over 1m4f in a race he may find easy to get on the front end is interesting.

There's little doubt he holds the most potent form in this race by a clear mile. With his third here and his following Ascot third behind La Yakel and Oneforthegutter, he rounded off the season with an excellent neck second in the always-strong November Handicap at Newcastle.

He is hardly one for maximum faith, but he is overpriced on the bare form and looks worth giving a chance at 10/111.00 or bigger, having bounced back from heavy defeats in the past.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Haydock - Back Struth SBK 10/1

The obvious angle into this race will be William Haggas's record in recent years, and it will likely prove a popular motive for Sea Theme, who I expect to go off favourite. However, Queen Of The Pride - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - represents a yard that has won this twice in the last two years and had a few near misses, which look to have gone unnoticed.

The four-year-old is impeccably bred by Roaring Lion out of the outstanding St Leger and Park Hills Stakes winner Simple Verse, who is a half-sister to a Ribblesdale winner. She is bred to be useful, and she has achieved a good deal in a short space of time.

In her second career start at Leicester, she landed a Maiden event that has worked out very well. The runner-up Safety Catch has been twice a winner since, including a Listed race. The third was a subsequent winner by 11 lengths at Redcar, and she rounded off last season with a strong second in France to Doom, who reappeared this term with a Group 3 third.

The selection improved significantly on that run with her seasonal return second to Gather Ye Rosebuds at Goodwood in Listed company. She was all at sea on the undulations with the first thought that she would appreciate a flat track. A line through the fifth and subsequent Listed winner, Madame Ambassador, gives her every claim of being competitive here.

After three career outings, she is five pounds off the top-rated. Being entitled to improve from her seasonal return, she makes a strong appeal with plenty of upside to her entirely unexposed profile. Oisin Murphy is a big positive in the saddle, with a 28% strike rate for the Gosdens. The yard is 26% at Haydock in the last five years, 29/50, finishing in the first three.

With four places on the Sportsbook and having run on at the finish at Goodwood, only being narrowly denied, she gets the each-way vote at 8/19.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Haydock - Back Queen Of The Pride e/w SBK 8/1

This is a cracking race, and many hold strong chances, so I don't want to get too deeply involved, but Quinault - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks overpriced on everything he achieved last season, and he is bred to appreciate this move up in trip.

The sharp Haydock track and good draw should put him into a prominent early position, and there was encouragement to take from his seasonal return at Newmarket when racing alone on the wrong part of the track.

Connections have turned to Richard Kingscote, who rides this track well. He is entitled to improve on his seasonal return. His profile has plenty of upside, and his sprint form from last term couldn't have worked out better.

Today's track will see him in a better light than the straight seven furlongs at Ascot when he looked a little vulnerable at the finish. At the same time, you can put a line through his final start of the season, having raced on the far side of the track.

This race looks like it's asking for an upset with Noble Dynasty - a smart horse - but best after a break and at Newmarket. Stall one may be inconvenient to Witch Hunter, who could find trouble on the rail, and a few others have something to prove.

The selection gets the vote over Pogo, Ramazan and Jumby at 20/121.00 or bigger in an open event.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Haydock - Back Quinault SBK 25/1

Now read Tony Calvin's Saturday racing tips