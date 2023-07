Daryl's NAP comes from Doncaster

This looks like a tight heat, and three-year-olds have won all four renewals of this contest, but the older horse Sweet William - 1/11.98 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like the one to side with. He has done little wrong in three starts to date, finishing a narrow runner-up beaten no more than half a length, and the form looks very strong.

His debut at Kempton saw him get the hang of things late and stay on very strongly from the rear of the field behind winner Evania, who subsequently scored in a handicap off of a rating of 85 over the useful Capital Theory. His second start at Ascot saw him outpaced by Cadmus but again finish powerfully, and that looks good form given the winner had previously been touched off a length by El Habeeb, who next time finished a four-length sixth in the St Leger and is now rated 110.

Unsurprisingly the Gosden's gelded Sweet William in October before he returned to action in April at Southwell, attempting to make all where he went down narrowly in second again to a subsequent winner and Ascot Queens Vase second Saint George. The third, Banderas, was left well behind but took the scalp of today's rival King Of Plains two starts later, having sandwiched those efforts with a head second at Newbury (the winner there went on to chase home Queens Vase winner Gregory at Goodwood).

The form looks devilishly strong in the context of this race.

Ibrahimovic has had some tough tasks, but whether the move up in distance is what he wants remains open to question. Having failed to win a dictated race at Down Royal and Salisbury the last twice over shorter, his breeding would hardly give confidence.

King Of The Plains was disappointing at Haydock but is a real danger on the back of two good efforts previously. Back the selection at no shorter than 1/11.98 and at BSP.

All of these met in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, with favourite Saga coming off best, but it was a steadily run race in which nothing from the rear could get involved, and there were plenty of harrowing luck stories.

Saga was best placed of these five, and the market has taken the form literally. Instead, it may have been Savvy Victory - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who faired best if not snatched up when making his challenge toward the inside. He was in the process of going past Poker Face, Certain Lad - who he had comfortably held at Chester - and Notre Belle Bette despite being drawn widest of all in stall 16, but instead, he finished stone cold last, having been eased down when all chance had gone. He has been knocking on the door this season, and today's good-to-soft ground should be right up his street.

Savvy Victory may have won a hot renewal of the Magnolia Stakes at Kempton on seasonal return - the second won the Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot - if getting a clear run, and it was a big effort at Chester to go down narrowly to a course specialist that set perfect fractions. Today's easier ground and smaller field are likely to see him to best effect, with both of his victories coming in five-runner fields, and it was only out of circumstances he was dramatically held up at Ascot, so he will be better positioned here. Poker Face could revert to front-running tactics, as could Certain Lad and even the selection, but either way, this is unlikely to be a crawl despite no obvious front-runner.

The selection has left the impression there is a bigger performance in him, and today's scenario - providing Tom Marquand can get the tactics right - should give him every chance. Back him no shorter than 8/18.80.

Desert Games - 4/14.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has given the firm impression that his mark is well within his grasp with two solid runner-up efforts, including over course and distance on his penultimate start when denied a clear passage. He has been progressive since fitted with the visor and dropped back to the minimum trip and just found one progressive rival too tough to pass at Newcastle under David Nolan, who perhaps didn't get himself organised in time. This stiff finish here at Beverley should suit him better than Newcastle and remains completely unexposed but back him no shorter than 4/14.80.

His main dangers in the form book are Sugar Baby, Rathbone and Paddy's Day - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. The latter finished fast at Redcar to put in a career-best effort on RPRs, and jockey Lewis Edmunds was asleep at the gates and was forced widest off all from an already unfavourable draw as Star Of Lady M came across him, forcing him to lose plenty of ground. Still, he made promising headway before stumbling two furlongs out and finished with running left when short of room on the rail.

That was his second start for this yard, with the first easily forgiven coming on the back of a gelding operation and this stiff finish should see him to good effect from a low draw. The three-year-old is as unexposed at this trip as Desert Games, with just two starts on turf. He was Charles Hills' first two-year-old winner of the season last May when making all the running to win at Windsor before being thrown into the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot - finishing a not-disgraced 10th doing well from an unfavourable low draw in stall five.

He travelled strongly in that competitive environment before failing to see out the six furlongs. Connections persisted with that six-furlong distance to no avail for the remainder of the season.

He returned as a three-year-old on the all-weather at Wolverhampton to chase home the now ten pounds higher 86-rated Democracy Dilemma who had the run of the race. He was disappointing next time before getting off the mark at Lingfield, where the third and fourth are twice winners since and rated higher in the handicap, while the runner-up chased home Estate for this column at Windsor four days ago.

Soft ground and a gelding operation are valid excuses for his next two defeats, so he may be worth chancing to build on his latest narrow second with a prominent ride looking likely from this draw. Back him no shorter than 8/18.80

