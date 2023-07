Daryl Carter takes a closer look at Kempton's feature race

Says First Emperor is still improving

And that his all-weather form is the strongest on offer

With Newmarket's July meeting kicking off tomorrow and a jam-packed weekend ahead, I thought it wise to tread carefully at the start of this week. Still, there looks to be one good bet at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

No. 1 (8) First Emperor Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

First Emperor - 4/14.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was flying too high from out of the weights in the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot and, although not disgraced, appeals as the type to bounce right back in these calmer waters.

He had shown up well in some top handicaps earlier in the season before he won going away at Goodwood (Melakaz fourth) in May. Still, a career-best RPR figure of 95 at the same venue in defeat when third on his penultimate start last month suggests he has more to offer - particularly back on the all-weather - having finished with a rattle.

His Goodwood defeat came at the hands of the thriving Pons Aelius, and in second was the subsequent Northumberland Vase runner-up, Mostly Sunny, but he was caught on heels and saw the two leaders get away from him on fast ground. However, his finishing effort left the impression there is still more to come.

He returns to the all-weather which has seen him in the first three on seven of his nine starts, one of which includes victory here at Kempton.

He returns to the all-weather for the first time since narrowly defeated at Lingfield in April to one that is now 13 lbs higher in the handicap, and his two previous starts, both of which came here at Kempton, saw him bump into well-handicapped horses.

His effort here in March saw him see defeat by 1 3/4 lengths to Noval Legend - a subsequent winner, Chester Plate second and only beaten four lengths in the Ascot Stakes off 13 lbs higher at the Royal Meeting.

His other recent start here at Kempton saw him undone by a very slowly run affair when held up at the rear of the field (clocked a time ten seconds outside of standard) but finished second to Golden Rules - an unlucky half-length second in the Northumberland Plate next time out.

His back form looks very strong, and although much of it ties in with a few of these, he is the form pick in the race. The selection is open to further improvement, ticks plenty of boxes, and can get the better of Legendary Day with a strong finish. He has proven to be tactically versatile, and the booking of Rob Havlin, who has ridden him to good effect on two occasions this season, is a positive. Back him no shorter than 11/43.70.