I'm looking forward to getting cracking for Betfair as a resident tipster. While many of you will know me from my work with the company already over the last two years, I am also fully aware that many of you won't have seen my previous daily tipping work for my former company over the past two-and-a-half years, so I thought it wise to write a quick intro into what you can expect.

First and foremost, I back everything I tip. Not every tipster does in this industry, and you must know that if you're losing, so am I and vice versa.

Secondly, I hold an extensive spreadsheet, which records everything from in-running highs and lows to BSP to the flavour of the milkshake the jockey drank after a victory. In the last two-and-a-half years, I have made over 400 points in profit, working on a one- to five-point system.

I am starting this column halfway through the year and will continue my current P/L outlined below. At the end of every month, I will add a breakdown to this column to give you clear P/L statistics to advise prices, SP and BSP, and other information, and at the end of the year, I will add a full summary.

I will not carry an attached running P/L as the other tipsters here do. This is because P/Ls can play with my mind and affect my work. Make no mistake; this is not to hide as the extensive breakdown at the end of every month leaves no place to.

I am open and honest, and if you want to know, you only have to ask me on Twitter for the current running total, but I tend to look at the end of the month - we all know when we are running good or bad and when its the latter I don't need a daily reminder.

My current P/L for the year since January 2023 is as follows:

Advised Stakes = +74pts 10% ROI

SP = -14.1pts -2% ROI

BSP = +119.7pts +17.06% ROI

This is a tricky race, and the class-dropping Estate under William Buick is well-found at the head of affairs and is the one to beat.

Still, being drawn out in the centre in stall eight here at Windsor is not typically the place to be. The same can be said for Lingfield winner Skallywag Bay who impressed when dropped back to the minimum distance for the first time, but the widest draw in stall nine is no advantage, and these pair take up a good chunk of this market. Star Of Lady M interested me, and it may be the removal of the headgear for the former that sparks her back to life, but she needs to prove she has trained on after a good two-year-old season.

Instead, it might be worth chancing Erosion Risk - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been overlooked by the market and easily passed over by most being a 17-race "exposed" maiden but his form ties in very closely with Estate, Star Of Lady M and Nogo's Dream.

He comes with risks attached, having run poorly when last seen in April, but in the hope that the recent break has done him some good, he is drawn well to grab the rail and may prove hard to pass.

He may be exposed on the all-weather, but he has only had four starts on turf, two of which came at this venue - his debut sixth of six over six furlongs and his excellent second splitting Swift Asset (78) and Safari Dream (84).

Since then, he has spent his time on the all-weather, recording eight seconds from 13 starts bumping into some useful rivals, including Danger Alert (94). There's plenty of depth to his form, which suggests he should be more than capable off of this rating of 68, and trainer David Evans has a 21% strike rate here at Windsor with three-year-olds this season.

He may drift in the market, so backing him at BSP would prove no bad angle, but anything bigger than 12/113.00 is more than fair for a small bet.

No. 5 (4) Hard Nut (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Linda Perratt

Jockey: Andrew Breslin

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 60

The hattrick may well beckon for Tristan Davidson's Ecclesiastical, who is quite rightly a strong favourite for this.

Still, the Betfair Sportsbook has Hard Nut 20/121.00 priced as though he is a no-hoper, and on the evidence of his seasonal return over course and distance last time, that's not true if he is coming on for the run.

Both his wins came in 2019 as a two-year-old for Richard Hannon, but he had had his issues, having had more than 1000 days off the track when transferred to Linda Perratt last June. Since with Perratt, he has had some tough tasks in strong class 4 handicaps off of marks of 80, 76, 76, 76 and 69, and he went off at odds of 66/1, 100/1, 66/1, and 100/1.

He finished tailed off and only beat one rival home in those four starts. His return in Class 4 company was far better than any of those outings as he led the field at a good early gallop only to tire inside the final 50 yards.

That was a big step back in the right direction, and the handicapper has relented another three pounds. He now sits 20 lbs lower in the weights than when starting out for this yard five runs ago, and with his latest run indicating a return to form could be imminent, a drop into Class 5 company for the first time in handicaps is a welcome sign.

Hard Nut appeals at anything bigger than 20/121.00 for a minimal win-only bet.