Tahmuras was very tempting even at odds-on at Chepstow

Major Dundee is worth keeping a close eye on

Kempton gamble meant I had to pull the sole tip

Warwick races

It's a very tricky day today, and I prodded and poked around the markets but found very little.

I was tempted by Farmer's Gamble 7/24.40 at 13:50 at Warwick, simply on the basis that I think he will make it into a nice chaser and is surely better than these, but then I remembered my recent Harry Skelton rant, the Class of racing rule, and swiftly left it there.

At 14:25 at Warwick, I wanted to take on Jet Plane 11/43.70 at the head of affairs. I thought he was flattered at Newton Abbot last time in a poor Class 3, and Latitude 3/13.95 caught the eye before the prices came out, and I made the race comparisons from his Kempton victory 191 days ago where he didn't favour. His mark of 139 looks stiff, while he is 15 lbs worse off for a defeat to Arizona Cardinal.

In turn, Arizona Cardinal 9/25.30 is a monkey. He idles in front, and I am less than convinced he wants this almost 3m2f trip despite his pedigree suggesting otherwise in parts.

Major Dundee was the most tempting proposition at 5/15.80, but bigger targets likely lie ahead, and there can only be a little room if landing this in his rating. However, Alan King is hardly known for his race targeting, so he may be straight, and he has gone well fresh previously. He was the closest I came to a bet.

Enqarde [12/]1 could be ready to cash in on his mark after a break and a wind operation. You can see why I moved on.

Chepstow races

The only race that interested me was the 13:30 at Chepstow. Tahmuras 8/131.60 I'd have more of a 1/21.49 chance, having travelled all over Colonel Harry 7/42.70 when landing the Grade 1 Tolworth at Sandown last season before falling short in further Grade 1 contests the next twice at Cheltenham and Aintree. In turn, Colonel Harry attempted what connections thought was easy pickings at Kelso to no good effect.

Still, Colonel Harry should be unbeaten in two Point to Points, so improvement is expected from that one in this discipline, and his connections did win this race last year.

I saw a comment that said," Colonel Harry has the size to get the better of Tahmuras now chasing". Let me tell you, if he does, size won't be the reason; Tahmuras drafted him at Sandown.

The Paul Nicholls horse is indeed fairly handicapped off of this rating of 139, while the same can be said for Colonel Harry off of his 132.

All in all, there wasn't enough wiggle or wriggle room for me to get stuck in at the prices.

Frustrating price move at Kempton

No. 4 (7) Bigbertiebassett SBK 5/2 EXC 5 Trainer: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

A speedy mile should prove right up Bigbertiebassett's 5/23.50 street in the 18:00, having caught the eye when denied a clear run at the rear of the field at York on his last start 76 days ago.

He finished to good effect there and with the runner-up scoring next time out, the third beaten a neck in a Group 3, the fourth winning and the fifth running well in the hot Doncaster Sales race behind Room Service, Dragon Leader and Johannes Brahms, that form is to be taken seriously.

The selection only managed eighth at 28/129.00 but left the impression that there was plenty more to come. Once in the clear and two pounds lower today in calmer waters, he should be making his presence felt.

He failed to give his running at Ascot behind Rosallion in a deep Listed contest but was a ready winner at Doncaster in June, which saw Stormy Waves well held in third - form that ties in very closely with today's favourite Blown Away.

The stable upgrade from Tom Dascombe's to William Muir and Chirs Grassic could see him continue his steady progression, and he should be in the thick of things today. He is well-related, and all his siblings have been seen to have a good effect on the AW surface, so he looks worth chancing.

That was written when he was a 9/19.80 chance, but he has since been well supported into his current 5/23.50.

I was hoping for good value at 5/15.80 when I made him a 11/43.70 chance, and for transparency at the original price, he would have been a 2pt win selection, 1pt below that, and none below 5/15.80.

I will keep a close eye on the market for him during the day to see if this price drifts back out and will update you.

However, I am thin on the ground for horses today, but I can't advise horses that are below the price they should be.

So, I am sorry, but it's a no-bet day. I won't waste your money or mine when there is nothing I find value.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.