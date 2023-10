Gosden and Dettori have a real chance on their hands with star filly

Her sectionals give her every chance

20/1 21.00 is overpriced

At the moment, it seems whatever I touch turns to dust, and I can't get my head around some of the results on Saturday or this entire flat season to be honest.

It's frustrating as hell, but we must roll on. However, it will be kept light as we move into October and having already advised Hukum at 7/17.80 in the ante-post piece you can read here, I will have one further crack at the Arc.

No. 10 (3) Free Wind (Ire) Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

It is a much smaller field than anticipated when looking at this race from an ante-post viewpoint and unseasonably dry weather with no rain due in Paris. Couple the latter with a wide draw in stall 14, and the ante-post advised bet Hukum at 7/17.80 cannot be pressed up upon.

However, I am happy to have him in the book, as these factors would have certainly put me off on the day, but I also think he is the best horse in the race.

Moving on to race day, I still want to take on Ace Impact. I am sure he will be involved at the finish, but giving the first run to some of these class acts will be no easy task, and he is priced accordingly.

Our St Leger winner, Continous, has been supplemented at the final hour, and there is little doubt in my mind that he will take a hand in this finish if repeating his York Great Voltigeur Stakes or Doncaster St Leger victories.

However, I am concerned about his runs in France being below what he has achieved back on home soil, and he is priced accordingly.

Sectional timings were the basis of our strong bet on Continous in the St Leger, but another who all but matched and, if not bettered him at York on the following day in the Yorkshire Oaks was Free Wind - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Given the Frankie Dettori factor, I am surprised she is as big as 20/121.00. That's probably because Frankie Dettori has talked down his chances, mentioning that six horses are rated higher than his filly. However, giving nine pounds to the subsequent Group 1 Prix Vermeille winner in Warm Heart was no mean feat.

Those sectionals were backed up by the O'Brien horse going in at Longchamp next time and the fifth Sea Silk Road finishing a similar distance in France behind the winner as she did in York.

Free Wind was worth an upgrade in a race that recorded a rapid time figure, having been locked away at a crucial stage and giving the first run to the winner. Despite that, she clocked the fastest final two furlongs in the race and excellent competitive times with all the Group races over 1m4f on that York Ebor week - bettering Continuous mostly and matching Mostahdaf in places.

In contrast, the overall time was much quicker than the Great Voltigeur and the following Listed race on the same day, which was by far a career-best effort for all three fillies that finished in the frame that day. So, for that reason, I am inclined to ignore Dettori when talking about ratings.

She left the impression that there was a bigger performance in her as she battled on at the finish (ahead a stride after the line), and she came good at this time last year.

The fact that connections could have easily taken the soft option and gone to Champion's Day but instead opted for this filly to be Frankie Dettori's last ride in the Arc is fascinating.

Dettori rides this race well. Every ride he has had in the last eight years has been ridden forward and close to the pace. While the jockey has said that his filly may not be able to take advantage of stall three because she can be slowly away, I struggle to find evidence of that in recent starts.

The ground has come in her favour, and the form book suggests she only has a little load to find with some of these while she has won her only start in France in good style.

With the Betfair Sportsbook paying four places, it's hard to see her out of the frame. She has shown the speed and the stamina to play a part here, and the Gosden's know how to win this race. She has taken the same path as last year's winner, Alpinista, and the yards former superstar Enable.

Fillies have had a good record in recent years - Treve (x2), Found, Enable (x2) and Alpinista are all winners in the last ten years.

She has a bigger performance in her, and she looks like the overpriced runner in the field on the morning of the race. Back her at 12/113.00 or bigger.