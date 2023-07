Course form can pay the way on Wednesday

On A Session can record his third course win

Swift Asset now has optimal conditions

No. 1 (4) On A Session (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.58 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 90

On A Session - 2/12.94 on the Betfair Sportsbook - wasn't at his best at Epsom 33 days ago. Still, he certainly wasn't disgraced finishing midfield in a race with plenty of depth to it, and his previous second at Chester behind the useful three-time course winner Boardman was a good effort.

He drops back into a Class 3 contest today and has recorded two victories from two starts below Class 2 level over seven furlongs on turf, and both have come at this Musselburgh venue, including in this race last year off 1lb lower.

His sole defeat at this course was a narrow one (half a length) behind the useful Zip on soft ground when denied a clear run. His best efforts have come at this venue with RPRs reading 95, 101 and 98, and he is handicapped to have a say again today.

He faces some familiar rivals, two of which he has beaten twice in Manigordo and Gioia Cieca. Manigordo finished third here 12 months ago behind the selection, but On A Session was giving him 15 lbs on that occasion, and today he is eight pounds better off.

The runner-up from 12 months ago, Gweedore, received 11 lbs from the selection and now sits 13 pounds higher in the handicap further advancing the claims that On A Session is a very useful animal at this track.

Autumn Festival will likely attempt to make all from stall three and have company in the form of Gioia Cieca forcing a good pace, and On A Session won't be far away waiting to pounce. Castleberg Rock is interesting, having travelled nicely on return in May at Newcastle and has an unexposed profile, but on the balance of his form, he may be too high in the handicap for now.

I make On A Session a solid favourite here, and 2/12.94 looks like a good spot of value.

No. 6 (1) Swift Asset (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 78

Swift Asset - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ran his best race of the season when staying on second at Goodwood behind a useful improver in Spartan Arrow, and today's extra half a furlong should be right up his street.

The third, Estate, came out and gave that form a good boost at Windsor yesterday, and the fifth went within a neck of boosting it at the same venue three days ago, while the fourth was a previous winner to give the overall form a strong look for the grade.

He now runs in a "confined handicap" for horses that have not won this season, and this looks like a good bit of placing from connections. He arrives in fine fettle, and the handicapper has given him a chance by leaving him on the same mark. Given the level of his two-year-old form, it would be very disappointing should he not go extremely close here.

He hasn't had the best of luck thus far, and you can make valid excuses for many of his runs. A sharp five furlongs is not what he wants, and that's been his last three outings while it's easy to forgive his Newmarket return run.

Last year he ran a sublime race in the Listed Julia Graves at York but was caught on the wrong side of the track, and it was the same story when a four-length sixth in the Newbury Super Sprint. Today looks like the first time he has absolute optimal conditions, so the forgiveness stops here.

Amazonian Dream would have finished closer to a three-year-old improver at Ffos Las last time in first-time cheek-pieces, and that hinted at a return to form in a bid to land this race back-to-back off four pounds lower. He is feared most.

No. 6 (5) Marlay Park SBK 3/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Jim Boyle

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 81

There's rain due today and overnight at Epsom, and that may see an influx of non-runners in the race as many have previously failed to handle soft-going conditions. Those of interest should be Little Boy Blue, Be Prepared and top of the list Marlay Park - 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Jim Boyle's runner has been building to a bigger performance in four starts this season, including his latest effort here behind the thriving Spanish Star in a strong Class 2 contest and now back down in grade into Class 4 company, particularly here at Epsom, should see him in a much better light. He can record his fourth victory at this venue.

He was given far too much to do in this race last year when bumping into a progressive three-year-old but came out of the race much the best on the figures, and his last run here saw victory over Chester scorer Holder off a 1lb lower rating. He ticks all the boxes for this race today and should prove hard to beat under Pat Cosgrave from a good draw in stall five. There are lots to like, but don't take any shorter than 3/13.95.