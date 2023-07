Four selections on Thursday

No. 9 (4) Panning For Gold (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 65

Panning For Gold - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - went under the radar in three qualifying runs before he made a mockery of the handicapper when switched to the turf in his last two outings and is rightly up 13 pounds, having initially won off a rating of 52.

There is surely more to come from this highly progressive sort, even with this revised mark of 65 on the evidence of his finishing efforts in this sphere.

His seasonal return on the all-weather at Wolverhampton made it four dismal runs on the artificial surfaces, but his handicap debut here in June saw him relish the switch to turf and a straight track for the first time, winning with any amount in hand.

Naturally, connections wanted to strike while the iron was hot and turned him out under a penalty at Brighton, where I had significant concerns about him on that undulating track, given his high head carriage and wayward antics in his qualifying runs.

However, he was far more professional and polished on this occasion, handling the track surprisingly well and serging home down the outside of the field, still showing signs of greenness once hitting the front.

He won going away probably despite the course at Brighton, and returning to this more conventional track which has already seen him to good effect, is a huge positive.

Despite this being a stronger race than he has contested and differing underfoot conditions, he looks worth keeping on the right side of as he progresses through handicaps, and Jamie Spencer has made the trip to Yarmouth for this one ride. Back him no shorter than 2/12.94.

No. 1 (7) Significantly SBK 11/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

Significantly - 4/14.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - gave the firm impression that a return to form could be imminent when sticking on strongly on seasonal/stable debut at Ayr, and he now looks ready to capitalise on this much-reduced mark of 88 down in grade.

He was rated as high as 102 this time last year, but after a lacklustre season stuck between a rock and a hard place off big weights in handicaps running over five furlongs contesting Class 2 contests, he is finally out of the handicapper's grip.

Today's drop into Class 4 company is the first since narrowly touched off at this venue in 2020. He finished behind Gis A Sub as they raced side-by-side at York last year but was travelling strongly, denied a clear run, and left with no chance to recover, so I expect him to take care of that rival as they meet on the same terms here.

Julie Camacho is six from 17 with runners in cheek-pieces in handicaps at Class 4 or lower when priced under 5/1, and he is entitled to improve for his first outing for more than 220 days and is the more appealing option over the in-form Roundhay Park who could find trouble in running should they converge down the stand side.

With what is hopefully a good draw in stall seven, Significantly gets the vote to bounce back to winning ways with an unexposed profile over six furlongs. Back him no shorter than 3/13.95.

No. 8 (3) Daahes (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 77

Richard Hannon's Daahes - 7/17.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has improved with each outing and showed up well on seasonal return at Salisbury to finish third behind a subsequent winner now rated 99, and that one could easily prove to be a pattern class gelding.

In second was a very promising son of Expert Eye for Owen Burrows, who looks sure to be winning races, and the finishing effort of Daahes in third yielded plenty of promise. He is expected to take another step forward today with that under his belt now switched to handicaps.

In his breeding, there's good reason to think that ease underfoot for the first time will suit him better than the fast surface he encountered at Salisbury (he has a knee action). He remains a promising individual and looks overpriced in this market, receiving eight pounds weight-for-age allowance.

Eddie Temple ran well in a good race at Nottingham last time and had caught the eye at Kempton and Sandown but had few excuses from the front in a slowly run race where those toward the head of affairs had an advantage. Still, he rates the most significant danger. Anything 4/14.80 or bigger for the selection looks like the right bet.

No. 7 (12) Lunar Landscape SBK 5/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

Luna Landscape - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - went into the track after a promising debut run last October at Kempton when a fast finisher off of a steady gallop behind Harry And Roger Charlton's Hydration - since a handicap winner off 79.

The selection was a little clueless then but finished only three lengths off the winner and was given two further quiet handicap qualifying runs at the same venue. He has been trained with handicaps in mind, and it was a tactical and messy affair in which he made his handicap debut at Salisbury eight days ago.

They went ridiculously slowly and turned the race into a sprint three from home with a finishing speed of 110%. Luna Landscape couldn't get organised quickly enough when a momentary gap opened inside the furlong but stayed on strongly to finish with running left and was an unlucky loser, having clocked the fastest final furlong.

A stronger gallop would have undoubtedly seen him in a better light, and that's highly like to be the case today, so with this opening handicap mark of 65 potentially very light, he is worth chancing to get off the mark at 5/15.80 or bigger.