No. 11 (1) Lady Hamana (Aus) SBK 10/1 EXC 15 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Lady Hamana - 14/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is an unusual character, a southern hemisphere two-year-old with her third birthday in August. Still, she didn't let that get in the way of bolting up over course and distance in the Scurry Stakes last month when easily putting in a career-best performance.

That run came in first-time cheek-pieces and was only her third start on a quicker surface, and she put in a power-packed finish clocking the fastest final furlong by some margin despite having been stopped in her run. That performance was a dramatic improvement from anything she had achieved thus far. However, she was better than the bare result last season, which just so happens to be her previous start on good ground when fifth in the Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes - won by recent Commonwealth Cup fifth (beaten two lengths) Rumstar rated 109.

She is better than her official rating of 97 suggests, and given she is effectively two years old, there's surely further improvement to come on the back of this performance in receipt of the weight for age allowance. She might be worth chancing at big odds, given she is drawn well again in stall one to grab the golden highway.

She flew the gates last month, and her stablemate Marshaman will likely push forward in stall three. There's not an abundance of pace here, and track position could be key. I expect Diligent Harry - down in distance - to go forward from six and tac across, which could give the selection a good tow into the race. Annaf did best of those that raced in the King's Stand, but stall 11 is no help, and those running here on the back of a run at Ascot have a poor record. Back Lady Hamana no shorter than 10/111.00.

No. 12 (1) Banderas (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 80

I initially sat down to write up Lordship as he is a talented horse for William Haggas, but I struggled to pen enough words to make a strong case with the bare form looking thin on the ground. Still, he is one to be interested in, but the contraction of his price, stall 13 and return to the track within eight days just left a sour taste in my mouth. Instead, there's an excellent case to make for Banderas - 9/19.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks to have been missed in this market despite the strength of his form.

He made a promising debut as a two-year-old, finishing on the bridle when continuously denied a clear run at Newcastle in a race won by Royal Ascot Queens Vase third Chesspiece (104), in second was Mark Johnston's Hadrianus - now rated 101, and behind him is today's shorter priced Sir Mark Prescott runner Pledgeofallegiance.

The selection returned to action this season for the first time at Southwell and bumped into the smart Queens Vase runner-up Saint George and in second was our winner on yesterday's column Sweet William (easily a 90-plus horse). He then went to Newbury, where he was narrowly touched off by a head by Klondike, having idled in front after travelling all over the field, and that one is now rated 104.

Banderas' first real opportunity to score came at Chester, and he obliged, coming out on top very comfortably at the line, and the runner-up has since given the form a good boost by winning next time and is rated 78.

Banderas today makes his handicap debut off of an opening rating of just 80, and with rain due, he should have optimal conditions. Connections fit the cheek-pieces for the first time, which is a positive move given that idling when hitting the front at Newbury and on the balance of his form, he is surely ahead of the handicapper now moving up in distance.

He makes plenty of each-way appeal at 7/17.80 or bigger, and Betfair is paying 4 places.

No. 8 (5) Ouzo SBK 15/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 94

Two to back in this competitive handicap, the first is Ouzo - 15/28.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who had been in career-best form in Meydan over 1m before a slightly below-par performance over seven furlongs on his final outing in Dubai. He returned to Britain with an excellent sixth in the Royal Hunt Cup, which is easily the best form on offer. He outran lofty odds of 33/1 under Saffie Osbourne, passing Perotto with ease and with that run under his belt and returning to his favoured Sandown, he must be of interest.

Ouzo's record at this venue reads 221. His latest second came in this race last year when narrowly going down by one length to the useful Sinjaari, having been denied a clear run at a crucial stage. Splitting the selection and the winner was Checkandchallenge, a subsequent French Group 3 winner and a regular Group 1 and 2 performer this season.

Before that, he was touched off a neck by Rebel Territory in May last year - that horse won this season's Victoria Cup - and his other visit to this venue resulted in a victory. He arrives in good form and off the same mark as last year's second and is drawn well in stall five to gain a prominent position, so it would be folly to think that he won't be making his presence felt even if it has been a long while between drinks (last win in 2020).

No. 11 (15) Dutch Decoy SBK 12/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 90

Dutch Decoy - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is another tough to win with, but he picked up the progressive thread last July, scoring twice before an excellent two-length fourth at Goodwood in a strong handicap from stall 17.

He then went on to have a productive season chasing home the smart Mr McCann at Haydock before scoring again at Newmarket's July course. He did remarkably well here on his latest outing, passing all bar the winner as though they were standing still when coming from off the pace. The third has since given the form a boost at Hamilton, and this run was easily his best of the season.

Despite the wide draw under Hayley Turner, he looks well worth chancing again at this venue. Back him win only and no shorter than 8/18.80.

15:15 Haydock - Back Gaassee 12/1 13.00 1pt e/w

No. 4 (11) Gaassee (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 15 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 99

William Haggas has a good record on this Haydock card, and while this race hasn't always gone his way, he has two strong candidates this year for owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum in La Yakel and Gaassee - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

It might pay to take a chance on the "second string", who has the very talented Adam Farragher claiming a valuable three pounds off his back.

Gaassee went off a strong 11/8f for this race last year, effectively off five pounds higher (including the jockey claim) but went down narrowly to Get Shirty after waiting for what seemed like an age for a run in the middle of the pack. Once in the clear, he picked up nicely but gave the winner the first run and the runner-up, who had built up steam down the outside.

It wasn't just me who thought he was better than the bare result there as he went off 4/1f for the Ebor on his following start off of 103 (seven pounds higher than today) only to finish stone cold last but came back lame after the race. Get Shirty went on to be a narrow fifth in the Ebor, giving the form a good boost.

Connections gelded him in September last year, and he had a tough task on seasonal return pitched into Group 3 company in the Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury, where he didn't shape badly for three parts of the race. Still, reports of him looking heavy in the paddock aligned with his finishing effort suggesting he would come on for the run.

He ran in the 1m6f Copper Horse Handicap at the Royal meeting, again shaping with promise when fourth at the two-furlong poll only to fade and look like a blatant non-stayer. There's a good chance there is a bigger performance in him with this drop back in distance to 1m4f in his favour and back in calmer waters. His trainer described him last year as a "Stakes horse in time", and it's too early to write him off after just nine runs under rules and any rain due (some due midday at Haydock on Saturday) will see him to good effect.

Back him at anything bigger than 8/18.80 with the Betfair Sportsbook paying 5 places.

