Back Lady Hamana to win the 13:50 at Sandown @ 14/115.00 1pt
Back Banderas each-way in the 14:05 at Haydock @ 9/19.80 1pt e/w 4 places
Back Ouzo to win the 14:25 at Sandown @ 15/28.40 1pt win
Back Dutch Decoy to win the 14:25 at Sandown @ 12/113.00 1pt win
Back Gaassee each-way in the 15:15 at Haydock @ 12/113.00 1pt e/w 5 places
Since Jan 1st 2023 - Updated Monthly
Advised Stakes = +74pts ROI 10%
SP = -14.1pts ROI -2%
BSP = +119.7Ppts ROI +17.06%
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.