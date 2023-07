Daryl has three bets to kick the week off

Deputy will love the rain and is ready to strike

Baryshnikov was knocking at door and this should open

14:55 Ayr - Back Call Me Ginger @ 10/1 11.00 0.5pt e/w

No. 2 (8) Call Me Ginger SBK 10/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 87



It might pay to take a chance on Call Me Ginger - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - having shown signs that a return to form could be imminent when running on at the death at Doncaster last time out.

That was his best race of the season thus far, and a drop in grade and a return to Ayr, where he is twice a winner amongst other very creditable runs, might see him to best effect.

The seven-year-old has proven to be ground versatile, and his career-best effort when landing the Portland Handicap last September off two pounds higher came on soft ground, so any rain shouldn't be of concern.

In fact, on soft ground, his RPRs read 91, 60, 84, 88, 88, 83, and 97 over five and six furlongs, so an improved showing could be inbound, given this is the first time he tackles those conditions this season.

His RPRS have been steadily rising this season while his handicap mark continues to drop, so in a wide-open race, he is worth chancing at double figures odds. He has been beaten by no more than 2 3/4 lengths over six furlongs in Class 3 or 4 company since 2021. Back him no shorter than 9/19.80.

No. 1 (1) Deputy (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 76

It is a race in which a case can be made for a handful, but the one for Michael Dods' Deputy - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a strong one, and he is taken to get back to winning ways at the third attempt this season.

Dods' five-year-old put in a good shift on seasonal return in a strong Class 3 handicap at Redcar with the usual hood missing.

He finished fifth of 14 chasing home the progressive, The Cookstown Cafu - a subsequent Pontefract winner who also acquitted himself well up in grade at Thirsk two starts later. Still, the omission of the hood suggests connections thought he needed the run as they have done for the past two years.

Filling the runner-up spot was Darkness who, despite not winning, is higher in the handicap, having put in some career-best figures since. Similar can be said for the third and fourth, while the sixth and seventh have both won.

The one thing all of those other than the third have in common is that they were well-positioned in a steady run race while Deputy was nearest the finish having to come from well off the gallop.



Deputy was of interest to me next time at Doncaster when down in grade into a Class 4 but again was the victim of a slow gallop. He did well, however, having challenged from the wrong side of the track to chase home a subsequent winner in Archie Watson's Mountbatten.

He was switched wide and made his bid for glory down the centre of the Doncaster track, having been forced to circle the field. Everything on the card that ran down the centre to the far side throughout the day finished very tired and tailed off. He was only picked up inside the final furlong by the winner and battled back gamely at the finish. That performance was worth an upgrade.

He has been off the track for 65 days since, but it's likely because he has been waiting for his ideal ground conditions. All four of his victories have come on soft ground or heavy ground, and with Ayr already described as good-to-soft on Sunday afternoon, there's plenty more rain due on Monday.

The selection also takes a drop back in grade into Class 5 company, and his record at this level on soft ground reads 1372114. But when looking at those outside of his reappearance in the hood like today, they read 13211.

He is well worth keeping on the right side of on Monday in a competitive race but back him no shorter than 10/34.33.

No. 1 (9) Baryshnikov SBK 7/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 90

Baryshnikov - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been knocking on the door this season, and this looks like an excellent opportunity to score returned to Ripon, where his form figures read 221.

He finished powerfully, not for the first time at Redcar last month when perhaps finding the drop back to 1m too sharp.

Still, that was a good effort behind an unexposed rival who had the run of the race, and the runner-up went within a nose of boosting the form at Newcastle next time in a strong race.

The seven-year-old should have won his penultimate start at this venue when continuously denied a clear run amongst horses but went down narrowly by a nose once in the clear. His excellent third in the Zetland Gold Cup in May is strong form.

There are at least two in this contest that like to get on with things and a handful of others that won't be far away forcing the pace. Providing Graham Lee can take the gaps at the right time, Baryshnikov can give weight away to some of these three-year-olds who look handicapped to the hilt on their best efforts. Back him no shorter than 11/43.70.