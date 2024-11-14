Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Be Monty's mate at Market Rasen

Improvement expected now race fit

Headgear goes back on

Move up in trip is a big positive

I want to avoid getting deeply involved in this race at class 4 level, but the lure of Montregard - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is too much to keep me away. His chasing debut at Wetherby was flat at the finish, but he shaped well for an extended part of that race, and there's a good chance he will improve on multiple fronts on that outing now tasks with a lesser assignment.

The half-brother to Protektorat looked to be screaming out for a step up in distance in at Wetherby, and if not for his jumping coming unstuck at the railway fences in the home straight, he would have finished closer than the result. That was a promising debut effort for one rated so lowly, and today, the cheekpieces return. The first time they applied this headgear at Wetherby last term, on the second start of the season (like today), saw him score, and connections look to have found a winnable opportunity to try the same trick again.

The five-year-old is still very lightly raced, and he certainly looks like he will be a better chaser than a hurdler. He should strip fitter for his latest outing, and coupled with the headgear and move up in distance, there are reasons to be very positive about his chances.

Inoui Machin did not take to fences on his chasing debut 21 days ago, but he has the ability. Moon Hunter is a horse on a downward spiral now and has plenty to prove but makes limited appeal despite the ease in class.

That leaves Kece, the pace angle, who turns out quickly six days after a good second in Class 5 company at Hexham, but this is a step up in grade. This is a fine opportunity for Montregard and 9/43.25 or bigger appeals.