Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Be Monty's mate at Market Rasen

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter heads to Market Rasen for his only bet.

Daryl Carter heads to Market Rasen for his sole tip on Thursday and looks to a Tom Lacey runner to land the odds...

  • Improvement expected now race fit

  • Headgear goes back on

  • Move up in trip is a big positive

13:30 Market Rasen - Back Montregard @ 9/43.25 1pt

I want to avoid getting deeply involved in this race at class 4 level, but the lure of Montregard - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is too much to keep me away. His chasing debut at Wetherby was flat at the finish, but he shaped well for an extended part of that race, and there's a good chance he will improve on multiple fronts on that outing now tasks with a lesser assignment.

The half-brother to Protektorat looked to be screaming out for a step up in distance in at Wetherby, and if not for his jumping coming unstuck at the railway fences in the home straight, he would have finished closer than the result. That was a promising debut effort for one rated so lowly, and today, the cheekpieces return. The first time they applied this headgear at Wetherby last term, on the second start of the season (like today), saw him score, and connections look to have found a winnable opportunity to try the same trick again.

The five-year-old is still very lightly raced, and he certainly looks like he will be a better chaser than a hurdler. He should strip fitter for his latest outing, and coupled with the headgear and move up in distance, there are reasons to be very positive about his chances.

Inoui Machin did not take to fences on his chasing debut 21 days ago, but he has the ability. Moon Hunter is a horse on a downward spiral now and has plenty to prove but makes limited appeal despite the ease in class.

That leaves Kece, the pace angle, who turns out quickly six days after a good second in Class 5 company at Hexham, but this is a step up in grade. This is a fine opportunity for Montregard and 9/43.25 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

13:30 Market Rasen - Back Montregard

SBK9/4

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) DEC 1st

2024 P/L = +61.72 ROI 6.19%

BSP P/L = +10.7 ROI 1.07%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

