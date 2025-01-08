Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/2 track position and weight swing can see Maid score at Newcastle

One Wednesday selection at Newcastle

Look to Red Maids to continue her fine form

A swing at the weights and track position can see her score

13:45 Taunton - No Bet

I was keen to be involved with Torneo on his next outing. He ran well at Hereford and Wincanton, the last twice behind subsequent winners, and this is a drop in grade, so it possibly offers a good opportunity for him to score.

The unknown quantity is the Harry Derham horse, which could have much more to offer. Commanding View has come in for some morning money, and Charlie Deutsch has an excellent record when riding for Mel Rowley.

All in all, 15/82.88 was enough for me to walk away, while 9/43.25 or 5/23.50 would make me consider getting involved as I expect him to go well.

14:15 Taunton - No Bet

The Class 3 Handicap Hurdle is interesting, as I think they have the wrong favourite here. Tom Doniphon will be popular simply because he is "seven pounds well-in" after his win at Taunton on 30 December. But that was a race he dictated from the off and quickened away at the finish (much slower than the following hurdle race).

He won't get the same luxury today, and a horse that turns out quickly always concerns me because they don't have as much in hand as many might think.

Valadon is interesting. He returned to hurdles following a 63-day break after a failed chasing debut, but his form at Newbury this time last year is strong. Coastal Rock has good claims on his latest victory but may find this sharp track against him.

Still, Sorceleur could be the answer if he continues his upward curve. He has been brought along slowly and had today's favourite well behind in the Aintree bumper last season. He may have taken advantage of good opportunities in the last two.

Still, the form stacked up well, and he bumped into a potentially useful rival when looking in need of his seasonal reappearance. His bumper fifth at Aintree represents strong form, and he has shown a good attitude for hurdling.

The 60-day break was by design, and today, he arrives fresh for a race the yard has won in two of the last three runnings. Add in that he was a devastating 15-length winner of his bumper here on soft ground, and he ticks plenty of boxes moving into handicaps for the first time, even if on a stiff opening rating.

However, I made him more of a 5/23.50 chance and I can let him go for now. Perhaps a market watch is in order.

A tempting wager on Wednesday on the all-weather comes at Newcastle in the form of Red Maids - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is riding the crest of a wave.

The five-year-old has a record of 3111 since switching to this course and distance and is worth siding with again now under a talented seven-pound claimer 11 days on from an excellent run behind King's School.

Mark Rimells' runner came from an unpromising position to almost get up and peg back today's favourite. Red Maids is now 16lb better off with that rival and armed with a better draw in stall 10.

The selection has negotiated an unfavoured track position twice in the last two weeks, and today, it's highly likely she will have the favoured stand-side golden highway to make her challenge.

Add in that the youngster has recorded two career-best efforts the last twice outings on the figures, and holds an intense seven-furlong course and distance time figure with her win on her penultimate start, and she looks a fair bet at 7/24.50 or bigger.

All three of her main market rivals are drawn low in stalls three, four, and five, and she is likely to hold a big advantage, provided her jockey has done the homework for this course.

Back the selection no shorter than 9/25.50.