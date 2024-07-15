Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Zabeel is handicapped to have a big say at Ayr

Two Monday selections

Both fairly handicapped and unexposed

Look to Ayr for a Monday winner

Island Of Skye - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - overcame a slow gallop to win at Thirsk three weeks ago on his stable debut, and with that a career-best effort, there is the promise of more to come.

The five-year-old has only had a handful of starts on turf and even fewer when given an opportunity on a sound surface, so it's undoubtedly plausible he can build on his recent effort. He had caught the eye in a couple of good races on the AW last time and was a steady improver in that sphere. In the hope that he is ridden more forward than he was at Thirsk, this is an excellent opportunity for him to continue to progress, and he looks to offer good value over the favourite Jumeira Vision, who has a ceiling to his potential.

The selection is less exposed than most of these, and he has a good record in these cheekpieces, with form figures now reading 13221 on good ground or the AW (sixth on his only other start in them, but that was also his only outing on soft ground).

He offers good value at 8/19.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:53 Ayr - Back Island Of Skye SBK 8/1

This is a strong race, but surely Batal Zabeel - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a solid each-way option with the promise of more to come now, arriving here after a career-best effort at Ripon 26 days ago.

He battled on gamely and is a strong stayer at this six-furlong trip for which he has only had three cracks (including his debut). He was an eye-catcher on several occasions as a two-year-old over the minimum distance in much stronger races than today.

Now over the correct trip, he can progress. He looks ahead of the handicapper from this mark in the low 80s, and although this represents a step up in class, he is improving.

He put in a good shift at this venue on his third start last season when beaten a neck over five furlongs by Dorothy Lawrence, who is rated 98, with the useful 99-rated Pilgrim in behind. That is the best form on offer, and he arrives on an upward curve, so he must rate each-way play at 5/16.00 or bigger.