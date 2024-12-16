Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/2 Back Murphy and Bowen to be in full flow at Southwell

Two Monday selections

NAP can capitalise on reduced mark at Southwell

Back Alien Storm to gain another Plumpton victory

No Risk Des Flos - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks fair value to cash in on his reduced handicap rating with an encouraging seasonal return under his belt. He wasn't asked for much effort when contesting a Stratford Novice Chase that featured a subsequent Grade 1 winner in L'Eau du Sud, but he caught the eye by staying on from the back of the pack.

With that run under his belt and his record showing improved form the second time after a break (scored twice), he could be the answer in this open handicap. The nine-year-old is easily forgiven for his three runs at the back end of last season when he tried over three miles, and today, he is over the correct distance for which he is fairly unexposed.

The selection won readily at this venue over hurdles on his only visit, so the track suits well, and all looks in place for a big effort under Sean Bowen with optimal ground conditions. He ticks plenty of boxes on this second start after a wind operation and is the one to beat on the best of his form.

Any 11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 12:22 Southwell - Back No Risk Des Flos SBK 7/2

Alien Storm - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - returns to the scene of his chase debut victory and a course that sees him to excellent effect, so he gets the vote to gain his second chase win in four starts. This is a tricky course for novice chasers; his experience will hold him in excellent standing. If he defies a mark of 120, it will likely be under today's optimal conditions with course form figures of 13F12.

The six-year-old is still open to further improvement and should have too much speed for today's rivals. The move back up in trip is a positive, but the case is solely built on this course and distance suiting him well.

The clear second choice is Diplomatic Ash, who offered encouragement for this sphere at Lingfield. However, his pedigree suggests he will want much further than this, and the same applies to chasing newcomer Hugo's New Horse. Dubrovnik Harry is an interesting player on his first chase start for two years, but he jumped out to the right then, which is a concern around this left-handed sharp track. Take no less than 5/23.50 about the course lover Alien Storm.