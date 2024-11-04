Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/1 Primed Penzance appeals at Kempton, and chance 18/1 shot

Three Monday AW selections

Brewing is entirely unexposed on the AW

Look to Penzance to improve for the trip move

William Haggas' Brewing - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - can boast a 2-2 record at Kempton and a progressive profile on the AW with his last course and distance victory a career-best RPR of 106.

His latest two efforts on turf on soft ground are easily excusable, considering he has shown his best self on the AW and at this venue. Of all the horses that have run over course and distance at seven furlongs, he has recorded the best time (Jan) and is entirely unexposed at and unbeaten at this trip (AW).

He is drawn well for a prominent ride under Adam Farragher, and it would be highly disappointing, given his recent race fitness, if he were not going close to winning this contest. Mums Tipple and Heathcliff appear the biggest dangers. 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Kempton - Back Brewing SBK 5/1

This can go to Penzance - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has had a quiet season on turf but now returns to the AW for the first time since chasing home the useful 113-rated Elegant Man in March, which posted a career-best RPR of 105. The selection's AW profile is much more positive than his turf one, with form figures on the synthetic surface reading 211114 since November 2023.

Furthermore, his form on the AW is much stronger than on the turf, and he has been freshened up for a crack at this listed prize following a more encouraging run at Doncaster 51 days ago. The expected improvement from the son of Wootton Basset comes with the step up in trip for the first time, having shown plenty of finishing power over the ten-furlong distance.

Kempton's sharp track is an excellent place to attempt this new distance, and given he was so progressive last year, it's wise to think the unexposed youngster can pick up where he left off.

This is a weak Listed race, and Military Academy, although having looked smart on turf, takes to the AW for the first time following a backward step at Newmarket at this level 38 days ago. Aimeric was behind him there, and that pair take up too much in today's market. Take no shorter than 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet 14:20 Kempton - Back Penzance SBK 7/1

This is a wide-open race, and it might be worth taking a swing with Old Harrovian - 18/119.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has undoubtedly been challenging to train and returns from another break this time of 115 days since his two down the field efforts on turf at Chester and York.

Still, he was well-backed to win a qualifier for this race in April but was too keen and stopped to nothing. He travelled like a well-handicapped horse from a rating of 94, but something must have been amiss as he was not seen for another 69 days. I expect his connections had this race in mind since then with the two efforts on turf, and he is now down to a workable rating of 85 in a race that is effectively a 0-90. Andrew Balding has targetted races all season for his middle-staying distance horses, and Old Harrovian has already proven better on the AW than turf (2-3).

Magico, Andaleep, and The Glen Rovers all have claims, but it might be worth a flyer with the selection, who is unexposed in this sphere and clearly well handicapped on a regular day. Take no shorter than 16/117.00.