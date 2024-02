Unexposed handicap debutant

Will relish conditions

Recent form is working out well

No. 2 Bentley's Return (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 1.2 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 110

Bentley's Return - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is getting the hang of things now, and with an opening mark of 110 for his handicap debut looking very fair on his latest Plumpton form, he gets the vote to take another step forward.

The Chris Gordon six-year-old chased home one of Nicky Henderson's on his latest outing 53 days ago. That race has seen the runner-up win at Hereford over the useful pair Don't Tell Su (118) and Bhaloo (126), and the third went narrowly close in a good Warwick handicap won by Donnacha (119).

Given how lit up the selection was in the early stages at Plumpton and with the strength he showed when he finished out his race, he is just the type to continue improving. Chris Gordon saddles two in the race he won last year, including last year's winner Sami Bear, but the unexposed profile of the selection is more appealing.

Bentley's Return had some good bumper form from last season, particularly in two runs at Wincanton, so he looks worth chancing at 5/16.00 or bigger on a quiet day for small stakes.

15:10 Kempton - Back Bentley's Return @ 7/18.00 Bet now

Racing... Only Bettor. Read the latest episode now.