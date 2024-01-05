Back Magic Saint to win the 13:30 at Wincanton @ 10/34.33 1pt win
Back Jacamar to win the 14:40 at Wincanton @ 11/26.50 1.5pt win
Back Tyger Bay to win the 19:15 at Kempton @ 6/17.00 2pt win
2024 P/L = Updated monthly Feb 1st
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
