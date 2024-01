Three bets on Saturday

No. 1 Magic Saint (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 125

Magic Saint may not be the force of old, but he likes this venue, and the testing ground is right up his street, so he is worth siding with returning from an absence off of a tempting mark.

The ten-year-old was easily the best of these when at the peak of his powers, and having still recorded two RPRs of 133 and 140 on his last two visits to this venue in the past 12 months, he can gain another victory in what is a weak enough contest on paper.

Magic Saint was rated 143 this time last year when not disgraced on seasonal return when fourth of sixth here to Elixir De Nutz, and this is a far cry away from that contest, and a repeat may be enough.

Indeed, Magic Saint has yet to win on a seasonal return, and his trainer has not given positive comments (which you can read here), but even his form in defeat in the races he contested when making his past returns would be good enough to win this. He is the percentage call off of this career-low rating, with Harry Cobden likely to replace Freddie Gingell at the last hour thanks to the abandonment of Sandown.

In the hope that he is ridden prominently, he could be hard to peg back with 2m on soft ground, conditions I always thought were his ideal. There is no serious competition in this race, with Fast Buck only producing his best efforts at Sandown and having been poor at this venue. The out-of-form Fakir, Mr Grey Sky with a patchy profile, and Prince Quali, who needs a career-best, are all reasons to give Magic Saint the trust on seasonal return.

Any 11/43.75 or bigger is a good value bet with him, more like a 9/43.25 chance.

13:30 Wincanton - Back Magic Saint @ 10/34.33

No. 7 Jacamar (Ger) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Anthony Charlton

Jockey: Bradley Harris

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 118

This race is deep, but Jacamar - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has plenty to advise him, having caught the eye battling on intensely at the finish here on Boxing Day.

That was a step back in the right direction on his second start for his new trainer, and with that race having recorded a good time figure, he is taken to get back in the winner's enclosure.

Jacamar has an excellent record at this venue with form figures reading 22311, while his third of three in the Grade 2 Rising Star Novice Chase, when unfavoured by the weights to the tune of 14 and 17 pounds, still suggests he seems to outperform himself at this Wincanton venue.

Today sees the cheek-pieces return for the first time this season, and when applied for the first time at Kempton in 2021, he won a Class 3 0-140 off of a rating of 130 - all of his victories in the last three years have come with headgear on.

Connections applied a visor last season for the first time, which saw him run a good sixth in the Paddy Power Chase at Cheltenham on New Year's Day, so seeing the headgear back on can only be a positive.

Furthermore, Jacamar's victories in the last three years have come from Boxing Day onwards, and he tends to need his first couple of outings of the year.

Of his rivals, he beat Go Steady at Leicester last season and is now 20 pounds better off with that rival. Inclusive of Bradley Harris' claim, he currently sits on a career-low rating of 113. Georges Saint is feared, as is Huelgoat, but one suspects the latter may be best on a sounder surface. The same could be said for the selection. Still, Jacamar lacked the pace to challenge on a sounder surface here last time over this trip.

He won a Pertemps Qualifier here on bottomless ground and an Aintree Hurdle earlier in his career on very soft ground.

Jacamar appeals most in this contest at 4/15.00 or bigger.

14:40 Wincanton - Back Jacamar @ 11/26.50

No. 7 (7) Tyger Bay SBK 4/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Conrad Allen

Jockey: William Carver

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 76

Tiger Bay - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks a good bet to back up his Wolverhampton cosy victory 33 days ago, and now he is in the grove a move back up in class should hold no fears with this looking a little windy to be called a Class 3.

The selection was given plenty to do by his rider at Wolverhampton but still managed to stop his losing run with an authoritative victory, and he was well worth more than the four pounds rise from the handicapper.



He is highly tried in his long career but came good last year when scoring twice at Lingfield before running a narrow second in this race off five pounds higher - and this is nowhere near as deep as that contest.

He has tended to show his best form in late December and into the new year, with form figures of 1321112226187 between the middle of December and early February.

He now looks in good heart and is well handicapped on the balance of his form. He can boast four course wins at this venue from 24 starts throughout his career, recording form figures of 2122617 in the above-mentioned time frame.

He should be a clear favourite on the latest evidence, and any 11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable.

19:15 Kempton - Back Tyger Bay @ 6/17.00

