Lily can strike down in grade on seasonal return

Thunder is rock-solid at Musselburgh

No. 7 Lily Du Berlais SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Bromley

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: -

Lily Du Berlais - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is making her seasonal return but has proven to go well fresh previously for her trainer, and today's race is a significant drop in grade, so she may be the way to go in this competitive affair.

The eight-year-old shaped well in three starts over hurdles last season when contesting graded events, and today is a far cry away from the depth of some of those races. Her unexposed profile makes plenty of appeal in this race, and she receives plenty of weight all around, with five of the seven runners saddling a winner's penalty, meaning those runners must attempt to give her 13 lbs.

That brings her out best at the weights, and I'd fancy her chances in a handicap off this opening rating of 120, so she could have more in hand than the weights suggest.

The hood and the tongue tie are on for this return, and connections will unlikely want to waste time getting her off the mark. She moved into Novice hurdles last term in February, having shaped well in bumpers, particularly behind the smart Jetara, after 294 days off the track at the start of the 22/23 season, and she was a good second to Fun Fun Fun this time last year at the Dublin Racing Festival.

There's a good chance that her connections just wanted to get hurdling experience into her at the back end of last season, and if she was to lose her novice status in a graded contest, then so be it.

I firmly expect her to be wound up for this contest. Titanium Moon also makes her seasonal return but has been winning weak races during the summer to earn her 127 rating, and she may prove vulnerable. At the same time, Gavin Cromwell's Hypotenus doesn't find a lot off the bridle, and the remainder is beatable.

Ben Bromley takes the ride, and I expect this mare to take some beating today.

14:25 Musselburgh - Back Lily Du Berlais @ 6/17.00 Bet now

No. 2 Thunder Rock (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 146

Thunder Rock - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - won his Novice hurdle at this venue, and away from Cheltenham, he has a remarkably consistent profile with form figures reading 111321 over fences and right-handed 131.

With the application of the cheek-pieces in this less competitive environment, he makes the most appeal.

Olly Murphy's runner gets a new jockey in Gavin Sheehan and was strongly supported into 3/14.00 for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Today is much easier than that, and this scenario and track are far more suitable.

His rating of 146 is well within his grasp, and today's track, trip and ground suggest we are in for a big performance. In the hope that his jumping is fluent, he looks like the best-handicapped runner in the field.

A case can be made for Frero Banbou and A Wave Of The Sea, while Corrigeen Rock can be involved in the finish.