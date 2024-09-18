Daryl Carter's Tips: "I'm hoping we're looking at a Group 1 Filly in a Listed race"

Cash in with Sandown hope

Estrange is exciting following Goodwood debut romp

Chance High Point to bounce back on turf

A chance is given to Cash - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. He had many things against him on his seasonal debut at Windsor last time, and today looks like a more positive scenario. He was unfit, racing on the softest ground he had encountered in his short career to date and over a trip he was never going to stay (1m4f), but he still shaped like a horse that would improve for the outing and hold his own in that sort of company. That race featured the subsequent St Leger fourth (beaten less than two lengths), and a couple of performers were placed in Group company before that run. It was a race for stayers, and he was ultimately no match for those race-fit rivals over that trip.

There is good reason to think an improved performance is coming today, and the market has not reacted. Today, he moves back to 1m on a more suitable surface and returns to a Sandown venue, which has seen him to good effect in two outings.

He was a short head second in 2022 to Westover at this track, and his other effort was an excellent but non-staying ten-furlong fourth in Brigadier Gerard behind Hukum, Desert Crown and Solid Stone, all 110 plus horses (the former two 120 plus). That was an outstanding effort with a view to coming back to a mile, having traded as low as 4.03/1 against some serious rivals.

I am happy to write off his Group 1 Queen Anne run at Royal Ascot, which wasn't a disgrace, but he was out of his depth. Before those two runs, Chindit narrowly denied him.

This is the first time he has had an optimal scenario on turf since his narrow defeat in 2022.

He is entitled to strip fitter for his latest run, which came following 431 days off the track, and he is the class act in the race. He perhaps hasn't fulfilled his early promise, but as mentioned, today is the first real chance he has had.

He makes great appeal, and provided Jamie Spencer can time his run correctly, he must be going close in this company. Elnajmm is not one to give up on, and he could play a serious role, having found the ground too quick at York. Checkandchallenge has multiple pieces of form to suggest he is a player here.

Cash might have a bigger effort, and today will reveal more. He appeals at 4/15.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:23 Sandown - Back Cash SBK 7/1

She may have had just the one start, but Estrange - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - left a very deep impression when running out an emphatic winner at Goodwood, and on that evidence, she is every inch a group performer in the making.

She cruised through a well-run race and effortlessly pulled clear of some rivals that had set a fair standard for the race - the third was just two lengths behind Friendly Soul on debut at Kempton. The runner-up and third are rated 80 to give the form a solid look, but there was no second or third to her as she ran away with the contest under minimal handling.

Four of her last five sectionals were the fastest in the race by a distance.

She is arguably one of the most exciting prospects of the season for Fillies races. While it can all go backwards on a second outing following an impressive debut, she left the impression she is worth keeping onside.

She will need to improve to land this, but her pedigree offers significant promise on that front. She is a half-sister to Lmay, and her Dam is a half-sister to Logician and Okeechobee.

She is drawn well in stall five and faces mainly exposed rivals. You can make small cases for others, but it would be disappointing if she could not land this, and I'm hoping we're looking at a Group 1 Filly in a Listed race.

Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:30 Yarmouth - Back Estrange SBK 5/2

It takes a leap of faith to side with Eve Johnson Houghton's High Point - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but it may be worth forgiving what can only be considered a poor seasonal return at Kempton last time on the fact that his turf form is far superior.

He hasn't excelled in either of his starts on the AW nor did his Dam; despite winning in that sphere, she was much better on turf and with give in the ground. High Point is already showing similar signs, and there is no getting away from the fact that he was a progressive horse before his absence.

With his latest run under his belt following a gelding operation and a 315-day layoff, he is worth chancing to get back on the up under optimal conditions from a good birth in stall one.

He is likely to adopt front-running tactics under Oisin Murphy, and the form of his Windsor and Newmarket victories last term suggests this mark of 80 is well within reach. Thanks to the handicapper dropping him two pounds for his Kempton effort, he sneaks into this Class 4 0-80, and having won a good Class 2 on his last start on turf, he is hard to ignore.

His Newmarket Class 2 win now sees the second six pounds higher and the third 13 lb higher, so in handicapping terms, this is not beyond him, and the yard has called in Oisin Murphy for just the second time this year.

At 5/16.00 or bigger, he looks worth having a small swing with.