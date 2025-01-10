Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 Recent eye catcher may be the answer at Newcastle

No bet advised

A tricky but interesting betting heat

Mumayaz is possibly the one to side with at Newcastle

One of the more interesting races on Friday is at Newcastle, where Gustav Graves looks to continue his fine form and repeat his prolific spell this time last winter. If things drop right, he is handicapped to go well, but he might be best served by racing around a bend.

One that may be overpriced in the market is six-year-old Mumayaz, who left the firm impression that he is ready to strike and likes this venue. He is relatively unexposed at five furlongs, and today's stiff track should suit him well, provided he gets a good pace set up.

He was competitive in stronger races on the turf last year and is a course scorer, but he needs a strong gallop, and that could mean dropping to five furlongs sees him in the best light. He had Gustav Graves behind on his last outing in December at Wolverhampton when behind Darlo Pride, having been caught further back than ideal.

He may be able to reverse that form today, granted a good draw in stall eight and Clifford Lee making his challenge down the golden highway on the stands side (Darlo Pride needs a sharp five).

Dicko The Legend is interesting in a competitive race but the narrow vote would go to the Tony Carroll horse and any drift to 7/18.00 would be of a betting interest. His current 4/15.00 is likely to be bigger come race time but he shouldn't be ignored.