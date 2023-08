Current Option bids for a remarkable fourth win in the race at Galway

No. 9 (9) Current Option (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: C. J. MacRedmond

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 95

It's not often I will dip into Ireland outside of the National Hunt season proper but Current Option - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - couldn't have caught the eye any more if he had tried here five days ago and now bids for a remarkable fourth straight win in this contest.

He won this race in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and likes primed for another huge run, having been continuously denied a clear passage at this meeting last week when racing over 1m. All three of his wins at this venue have come in this race, and he is lower in the handicap than all three.

He is drawn fairly in stall nine (won last year from 13), has no issue with the ground and has been trained to peak at this time of year, whereas, for many, this is an afterthought.

There are very few negatives you can find with Current Option, and on the peak of his form last year when narrowly denied in Group company at Tipperary, he is exceptionally well treated (was 106 then now 95).

He will be tough to beat under optimal conditions. Back him at 3/13.95 or bigger.

No. 2 (7) Safe Voyage (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 95

Safe Voyage - 4/14.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - turned in what looks like a rare poor performance at Ascot in the Moet And Chandon International last time, but he was far better than the bare result, having been badly hampered when yet to be asked for his effort.

It's best to be forgiving about that performance, particularly as today represents his first drop into a Class 3 contest since 2017 after the handicapper dropped him two pounds for his run eight days ago.

The two-pound drop in the weights is not why any horse will or won't perform better than they did last time, and that's a big common mistake I see made consistently. Instead, crucially, the two pounds drop from 97 to 95 means he is eligible for a move down in grade into this 0-95, where he now tackles a far less taxing assignment.

A repeat of his last two starts when beaten four lengths into fifth in the Victoria Cup or his two-length third in the Thirsk Hunt Cup will suffice here.

The combination of seven furlongs and soft ground has always, in my mind, been optimal conditions for Safe Voyage, and his record concurs with that, particularly in handicaps.

His only two attempts have seen him run with extreme credit. His latest run under these conditions saw him finish fifth in the Victoria Cup, and the form couldn't have worked out better. The runner-up won the Bunbury Cup next time, the third was beaten a short-head at York off 102, the fourth picked up a Group 3 in France, the sixth has since won the Moet And Chandon, the seventh won at Sandown, and the tenth, Rhoscolyn, is our recent 4pt winner at Goodwood and ties the form in with the favourite On The River.

His other effort under today's exact conditions in handicaps came when running on a half-length second to I'm A Gambler at Leopardstown in September. The winner won a Listed contest at Redcar next time, the third (Current Option) was second in a Group 3 next time, and the fifth was Rhoscolyn when rated 102.

His entire career record over seven furlongs on soft ground reads 5258343111, but in handicaps, they read 5211.

The return to this Chester track for the first time since he made all to win in Listed company in 2021 is a positive, as is the move back onto soft ground for which his RPRs in the last 12 months outside of a seasonal return read 102, 104, and 107.

He has optimal conditions down in grade today, and he has been running consistently well in some big events, so I expect this drop into calmer waters to see him back to winning ways.

On The River is a steadily progressive horse and will be popular, having got on top of subsequent Goodwood winner Rhoscolyn last time, but that one had optimal conditions at Goodwood and not at Beverley, and the selection has comfortably held that one a handful of times also but this is a move up in grade for On The River who I firmly expect to be overbet.

Ffion loves this place but cut no mustard in a Listed contest last time, and all of her wins have come in Class 4 company. I am not convinced the cheek-pieces are a good move for one that has been so genuine in the past.

G'Daay and Koy Koy have questions to answer when the ground is this testing, while Liamarty Dreams is engaged on Saturday at Thirsk, so it could be Master Zoffany who poses the biggest threat. Still, it would be disappointing if the class-act Safe Voyage couldn't handle that one and stall seven should keep him off of the churned-up inside rail.

He makes plenty of appeal at 11/43.70 or bigger.