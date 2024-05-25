Daryl Carter's Tips: 33/1 Go for Gold at Goodwood on Saturday

She may be vulnerable to an unexposed type, but there's good value in backing the outsider of the entire field in Gushing Gold - 33/134.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has some solid form for her name from last term and is entitled to improve for her seasonal debut.

This race has gone to a more exposed runner in recent years, and the yard is no stranger to success in this event. The filly wasn't disgraced on her seasonal debut in the Group 3 Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket, but as was the case when having excuses when down the field in the Oh So Sharp in October, she didn't look entirely happy in the dip. I am happy to put a line through both Newmarket Rowley Mile efforts and judge her on her excellent Doncaster second to the smart 113-rated Dancing Gemini.

She was no match for that winner, but she did have the useful pair War Rooms (104) and Battle Cry (106) behind in the Flying Scotsman Stakes when going off at just 11/112.00. A form line that relates well to this race is through Kingdom Of Riches, who was well behind her at Doncaster and only narrowly behind Mission To Moon here 21 days ago, but there are enough doubts around the top of the market to make her a play.

She won a valuable York Handicap on her only start in this handicapping sphere off seven pounds lower, and the four behind her from that race are all rated higher.

Having been highly progressive last term, she may be able to pick up where she left off from a good draw in stall five with the ability to break well and gain a prominent position, so back down in grade and into a handicap, she appeals at big odds.

Al Shabab Storm is a very tempting proposition, having been a big eye-catcher at Chester when covering plenty of ground, and he is a course winner over the shorter trip of six furlongs. He is sure to get well from a good draw, but he does hang left when push comes to shove, and he may leave the door open at the death now moving back up to 7f, and his price has all but been squeezed over the last few days.

Qirat looks to have been handed a fair opening rating of 88 and can prove ahead of the handicapper. Still, a sharp seven furlongs asks questions of the Bluestocking half-brother, who is bred to do better over further in time and makes his seasonal return.

Blue Prince is another eye-catcher from York ten days ago, and the market has him well found. He may find himself with a wall of horses to contend with, given his hold-up style of racing, and that's not a profitable game to play at Goodwood, especially in a competitive race like this at single-figure odds.

The selection holds every chance now, race fit, will be in the firing line and at much appealing odds, it is chanced e/w at 20/121.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:30 Goodwood - Back Gushing Gold SBK 33/1

I'll be hoping that Royal Pleasure - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - can reward my continued faith, having shown plenty on his stable/seasonal debut at Thirsk last time when he was finally dropped to a sprinting distance for the first time since 2022.

Despite having won for Sir Mark Prescott at Wolverhampton over seven furlongs on two occasions back in the day, it took connections 11 runs before deciding to drop in distance, which resulted in a career-best RPR of 101 at Chelmsford when landing a Class 3 event off 89 in 2022. He followed that effort with a big, eye-catching performance at Doncaster in Class 2 company when beaten a length in a small field event that failed to offer a reasonable pace to aim at.

He only had one further start over six furlongs (RPR of 90 when poorly positioned on the AW) before connections went on to try him over seven furlongs and 1m.

Thankfully, Michael and David Easterby have seen sense and dropped him back to sprinting distances for the first time in two years. He looked ready to strike when continuously denied a clear run at Thirsk (a sharp downhill six furlongs) to finish narrowly behind Wobwobwob.

The track will prove no issue, having previously put in an eye-catching performance at this venue over seven furlongs, and he is now over the correct distance. He has been craving a big field, strong-pace, six-furlong contest, and the cheekpieces go back on, which he had previously seen narrowly denied over 1m at Kempton in 2021 (RPR 93). His RPR ratings over six furlongs read 89, 90, 98, and 101, and he ticks all the boxes to put in a big showing from hopefully a favourable draw off this career-low rating of 80.

He appeals at 9/25.50 or bigger, but that is the basement price, with the Sportsbook rightly going a little defensive.

Recommended Bet 13:35 York - Back Royal Pleasure SBK 9/2

5 (10) Rogue Lightning (Ire) J: James Doyle

James Doyle T: Tom Clover

Tom Clover F: 26/391115- SBK 4/1

EXC 5.7

This race promises to be a thrilling renewal, but Rogue Lightning - currently at 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has the potential to be a standout performer. Last season, he made significant strides following a gelding operation and the hood fitting. I am confident that he will become one of the top sprinters as the season progresses. This race could be the perfect starting point for his journey to the top.

He went from winning a handicap off a rating of 94 to being an unlucky loser in the Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye in four runs, and his latest form looks rock solid. He couldn't have been more of an eye-catcher from a poor draw and he finished with running left at the line.

After a remarkable ownership change, with Wathnan Racing acquiring him for a staggering £1,000,000, Rogue Lightning remains under the guidance of Tom Clover. That leads me to believe he will be primed for his first start of the season. The drying ground only adds to his favourable conditions, further enhancing his chances of success.

There are plenty of front runners in this race, which will suit his racing style, and he makes plenty of appeal to finish on top of Live In The Dream.

Back him at 4/15.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Haydock - Back Rogue Lightning SBK 4/1

Three weeks ago, I mentioned on the Racing Only Bettor podcast that I am waiting for Rabaah - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - to drop to the minimum distance. I now get that wish, and my confidence is high after an eye-catching seasonal debut at Newmarket.

His return 21 days ago came after a gelding operation and on the back of a 322-day layoff in a substantial 15-runner handicap won by the useful Desert Cop, and he caught the eye, showed early speed, and travelled like the best-handicapped horse in the race before his effort petered out late on.

He was behind the same horse at Newbury on seasonal return last year when fifth in the typically strong 6f Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury and shaped as though he would appreciate this drop in trip then.

He has improved significantly on each run after a break, and he showed up very well here when attempting to give lumps of weight away in the Sprint Handicap won by Quinault. He was beaten two lengths but tried to give away 17 lbs to the winner, now rated 16 lb higher on 101, the second received seven and is now rated 23 lbs higher on 113, and the third was off levels but is now rated 16 lb higher. The selection is two pounds lower, and this attempt at five furlongs could be a significant improvement avenue and 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is capable from this mark and is a clear danger, so it's worth having a small each-way cover bet if you're inclined that way.

Recommended Bet 14:45 York - Back Rabaah SBK 4/1

Sterling Knight - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is best excused from his run at Newmarket last time, given he raced wide and away from the action, and he is better judged on his eye-catching second at Doncaster, which suggested he was ahead of the handicapper, and ready to strike.

The move back to seven furlongs is welcome, considering he was outpaced on slow ground on his seasonal return and shaped like he was crying out for this move up in trip. The four-year-old remains unexposed at seven furlongs and now returns to the venue where he can boast a 2-2 record.

He has a six-furlong victory at this venue on heavy ground, so the surface should not inconvenience him, and he sits on a workable mark of 89. Morgan Cole takes back over in the saddle to claim five pounds off his back, and the rider has built up a good record with him recently.

The five-pound claim only makes him more attractive, and he can't be ignored, particularly as this surface will damage the chances of one or two others if it's on the testing side.

English Oak looks like a winner in waiting but now tackles deeper ground for the first time. Similar comments apply to Metabolt, who floundered on his only attempt on a softer surface.

Back the selection at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Haydock - Back Sterling Knight @ 10/111.00 SBK 4.0

There's little doubt that Aidan O'Brien's number one for this contest is River Tiber, just as he was when he was due to line up in America in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf before his withdrawal. O'Brien's comments regarding Unquestionable's recent setback and suggesting he will need this run badly are reflected by Ryan Moore opting for River Tiber. That's something unwise to ignore. At the same time, Mountain Bear was reportedly in a cast for four weeks following his run in America and is another who may need this outing on his seasonal debut.

As for River Tiber, his stamina is far from guaranteed stepping up to 1m for the first time on a seasonal return, and with many of the yards improving for the run, it's hard to suggest there's any juice in the Sportsbook's price of 10/34.33.

That all bodes well for Richard Hannon's duo, but I was taken aback by how well Haatem - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ran in the English 2,000 Guineas. While it would probably be disappointing on some level, should he be good enough to win this, he is favourably priced for those wanting an interest.

This race has had its fair share of upsets recently, and Haatem is continuously underestimated. He did best of those on the front end of a relentless gallop at Newmarket, setting it up for the winner and stablemate Rosallion to pick up the pieces only to find further pressure in the closing stages to finish a length and a half off Rosallion. However, it takes work to come from off the pace here at the Curragh, and it typically pays to be ridden handily, so if Jamie Spencer uses the same tactics, he could prove in the right place at the right time.

Furthermore, Haatem was closing right up the backside of River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes last year when beaten two lengths, and the selection has proven his stamina and is race-fit.

He may be able to follow in the footsteps of his sire, Phoenix Of Spain, and cause a surprise with the same front-running effort.

The dead eight makes each-way betting tough at the time of writing, so I will wait until closer to the off. However, I plan to back Haatem once I know there are eight runners for each way betting terms at 6/17.00 or bigger, and again, should he get a solo on the front end at the off.