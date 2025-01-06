Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Royal Zabeel can continue his AW resurgence

Selection is unexposed and on the upgrade

Strong time figure backs up latest performance

Royal Zabeel the sole Monday wager



There's a fascinating card at Wolverhampton this evening, kicking off at 17:00.

Lequinto caught the eye six days ago, running on from a poor position. He has dropped in the weights and looks ready to strike. He is equipped with a Jack Doughty three-pound claim, so there's plenty to like, but he is not one to trust to back that up, having failed to score since June 2023 if operating at a short price.

There was money overnight for Royal Musketeer, who returned from a break. The seven-year-old is another who lacks consistency but is capable on a going day and can't easily be written off.

Finally, the four-year-old Classy Clarets showed plenty 23 days ago when fitted with the first-time hood to score over the minimum trip here in Class 6 company. He is a horse that has shown a glimmer of promise in previous starts but has always been too keen. The hood was a good move by Richard Fahey, and moving back up on the trip is a positive angle from which to see further improvement.

He would be the narrow call with a progressive profile, but the cash for Royal Musketeer sets alarm bells ringing, considering his 118-day absence and good record following a break.

It's tough to put anyone off either of the top three in the market, and that's enough for me to hold off on any bets.



Another tricky race on the card, but it was tough not to be impressed with Enola Grey coming from last to first to score 16 days ago against the pace bias. Today represents a drop in grade, and she is now twice a course winner at Wolverhampton. However, there are dangers, and I am not keen on the switch to a seven-pound claiming jockey to judge the pace from a likely hold-up ride correctly. That seems too risky for my cash at 9/43.25.

Samra Star gets a hood for the first time and is unexposed for Richard Hughes. She won a good race here last August that has worked out well, and her defeat at Chelmsford, when last seen, reads well in the context of this race. There are others to consider, but a step forward from the four-year-old is highly likely, and she holds the best form in the race. She would get the vote, but Radiant Beauty and Noisy Music are also a couple to consider in an open contest.

The market will prove a good guide to Samra Star, and a morning drift following a 60-day absence would be a concern.



Most of the attention will fall on recent winners, such as Bobby Bennu and Royal Zabeel - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. Bobby Bennu looks to be approaching his ceiling mark following his Lingfield victory when well positioned in a steadily run affair. He looked to be clinging on at the line from the exposed Tanmawwy, and the removal of the hood today is concerning. Still, he is solid and has built a good record on the all-weather in three starts, but I am keen to take him on.

There may be further progress in Royal Zabeel, who was picked up by the shrewd Horse Watchers and has improved for a gelding operation. He couldn't run down the exposed Zip at Newcastle but took a step forward at Southwell last time, recording a strong time figure.

The runner-up, Billyb, is exposed and beaten over the same course and distance next time, and the third is beaten the next twice. He is up six pounds and up in grade, so he has a little to prove, but he could have any amount to come. He was once highly thought of by former trainer, Kevin Ryan. He was the most persuasive for a Monday bet, armed with the speed figure of his Southwell victory, which was run at a time similar to Porobus', who slammed Bobby Bennu over the same course and distance last year.

The selection, bred to improve on the AW surface and having shown race-by-race progression, has room for further improvement, and the speed figure, with an unexposed profile, tips things in his favour.

Richard Hughes' Havanagreattime. The four-year-old is open to further improvement and arrives in good form. He was ridden closer to a strong pace than ideal over six furlongs last time at Kempton but stuck to the task well.

He scored 3-3 when he could dominate and dictate the running. He is drawn well in stall four, and his best efforts have come when going left-handed. He should find these sharp seven furlongs suitable, and he has scope in his rating on the balance of his form if he can control this race. Likely to be up with the van early, he could prove hard to pass.

Still, I've always liked this selection since his Pontefract victory earlier in his career, and the AW surface could now be the making of him. Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 18:30 Wolverhampton - Back Royal Zabeel SBK 3/1



Fools Rush In was the next most tempting wager. He could easily be the answer to this tricky affair. The seven-year-old looked in good heart nine days ago when scoring at Southwell, and this is his optimum distance despite being highly tried over 1m. He is well handicapped on historic form, and his latest performance saw him negotiate a wide draw and score with plenty in hand.

Today, the draw in stall two favours him more, and he has a fair record here, including a victory in September. There are dangers, and at this level, it's tough to rely on one to back up a recent performance, so parting with any cash is not high on my agenda.

Where's Freddy and Havana Force are next on the list ahead of Harbour Vision.